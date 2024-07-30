An illegal alien is now accused of carjacking and killing 54-year-old Melody Waldecker, a mother of four and grandmother of eight, in broad daylight in Loudoun County, Virginia.

Jose Aguilar-Martinez, a 21-year-old illegal alien has been arrested and charged by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office for felony carjacking in connection with the death of Melody Waldecker of Montgomery County, Maryland.

On July 28, Waldecker stopped at a 7-Eleven around 11:30 a.m. in Sterling, Virginia, after visiting her ailing mother.

While walking into the 7-Eleven, Waldecker noticed a man, identified by police as Aguilar-Martinez, attempting to break into her parked car. When Waldecker tried to stop Aguilar-Martinez, police allege the illegal alien hit and killed Waldecker with the vehicle while fleeing the scene.

When officers arrived at the scene, Waldecker was found dead. Aguilar-Martinez was arrested about 45 minutes later and booked at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center the next day on felony charges.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency confirmed that Aguilar-Martinez is an illegal alien from El Salvador.

Waldecker was a caregiver at a nursing home in Montgomery County and loved spending time with her grandchildren, family members told NBC News4 Washington. Waldecker leaves behind four children and eight grandchildren.

Aguilar-Martinez remains at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bail. ICE agents have placed a detainer on him, requesting custody if he is released from jail at any time. Investigators said additional charges may be filed against Aguilar-Martinez.

