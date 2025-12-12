Rep. Pramila Jayapal Praises Release of Alleged MS-13 Illegal Alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia

U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), the congresswoman who has called federal immigration agents a “terrorist force,” is celebrating the release this week of illegal migrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody.

“This is a huge step towards justice in the case of Mr. Abrego Garcia, someone who should have never been detained in the first place,” Jayapal said in an official statement following Abrego Garcia’s release on Thursday.

She continued, “He has endured a months-long smear campaign against him by this administration after being kidnapped in front of his young child in March and wrongfully deported. He deserves to be home with his family, not in an ICE facility.”

As Breitbart News reported, many Democrats have supported the illegal migrant, despite credible accusations that he beat his wife several times, served as a street hustler for the dangerous MS-13 gang, and worked as an illegal labor trafficker over several years.

Maryland District Federal Judge Paula Xinis, who was appointed to the bench by President Barak Obama in 2016, ordered Garcia’s release, also adding an order preventing agents from taking him into custody again.

Abrego Garcia became the left’s poster boy against the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown earlier this year when he was deported to a notorious prison in El Salvador, reportedly the result of an “administrative error.”

He was returned from the prison and last taken into custody in August. Despite his release Thursday, in October another judge confirmed the final deportation order for the Salvadoran illegal immigrant, which his lawyers are trying to prevent.

“We are grateful to the federal judges who have refused to give up on due process, and the constitutional protections Mr. Abrego Garcia deserves,” Jayapal said.

In July, Jayapal, a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, called ICE “a terrorist force,” to which the White House responded by calling her a “deranged” leftist for making such a remark.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) does not appear been deterred by lawyers’ efforts to have the Salvadoran national remain in the United States.

“This is naked judicial activism by an Obama-appointed judge,” Tricia McLaughlin, the top DHS spokeswoman said of the recent ruling. “This order lacks any valid legal basis and we will continue to fight this tooth and nail in the courts.”

In August, White House border czar Tom Homan weighed in on the effort to deport Abrego Garcia.

“He’s a bad man,” Homan said. “And I’m telling you, listen, I’m giving you my word: He will be deported from this country.”

