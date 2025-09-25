Pramila Jayapal Doubled Down on Calling ICE ‘a Terrorist Force,’ Accusing Agents of Kidnapping

Months before a gunman opened fire on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Dallas, Texas, this week, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) called the agency “a terrorist force” and accused agents of being involved in kidnapping.

On Wednesday morning, a gunman killed one ICE detainee and injured several others after opening fire on ICE’s Dallas facility. The gunman, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, had an anti-ICE “ideological motive” and had even written “ANTI ICE” on one of his shell casings.

In July, Jayapal, an influential member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, called ICE “a terrorist force,” to which the White House responded by calling her a “deranged” leftist for making such a remark.

In response, Jayapal doubled down on her accusation, again calling ICE “a terrorist force” in a fundraising email and taking to CNN to accuse ICE agents of kidnapping, among other crimes.

Similarly, the month before, Rep. Sydney Kamlager (D-CA) went on CNN and suggested that ICE agents were involved in “domestic terrorism” for enforcing federal immigration law.

“So there are a lot of polls that are all over the place. I would argue that this is not an immigration policy that we’re seeing unfold; this is domestic terrorism,” Kamlager said.

