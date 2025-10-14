The driver’s licenses of some illegal alien truckers say “no name given,” Shannon Everett, co-founder of American Truckers United, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

“One thing that will really blow your mind, if you go look at the primary officer for the authorities being issued out of a place like California, where a lot of those guys are from — India, mostly India and China are two of the most dominant. But you’ll notice how there’s over 500 companies registered to people with no names,” Everett explained.

“And so one of the another big thing that’s happened in the last 30 days is when they did this thing in Oklahoma, the governor come out and released a copy of one of the driver’s licenses, and the driver’s license said, ‘No Name Given’,” he revealed as host Mike Slater asked him to clarify further.

“It’s a real ID too. … And so, you know the argument that they try to make, which makes absolutely no sense to me and completely unacceptable, first of all, none of these guys should even have a commercial driver’s license under our current system, but the naming convention of the country they’re from supposedly only has one name, and they don’t have a first and last name to put on the license,” he said, detailing the excuse.

However, he said most of these drivers who come into this country that they arrested and deported and have crossed the southern border within the last three years do not want to be identified.

“When they sneak into the country, they don’t want to be identified. And so if you will allow them a way to come up and say, ‘Hey, I don’t have a name the way there,’ that’s the pathway they’re going to chose,” he said.

LISTEN:

“On the license that the governor produced, it’s blacked out the name for either the first name or the last name. So where it says no name given, it is probably one of the names — either the first or the last,” he explained further.

“Is there any culture in the world other than like Hollywood, where someone only has a name?” Slater asked, as Everett pointed out that this is an issue that you would also see in the passport process.

“I mean, I’ve never heard of this problem with our passports,” Everett said noting that this kind of dysfunction is all stemming from the “same rogue states that we’ve identified earlier in the year on your show when we said California, New York, Illinois, Pennsylvania … just happened to be all of the places issuing the no name given CDL.”

“Of the sample that one of my friends has, I think she had over, you know, 600 or so of the no name given registrations for trucking companies, and they were predominantly California,” he revealed.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.