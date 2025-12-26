WATCH: Minnesota Democrat Lt. Gov. Wears Muslim Garment While Pledging Support for Somalian Migrants

Leftist Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan recently appeared wearing an Islamic garment on a Somali-language YouTube channel out of Minneapolis to tell Somali migrants that she’s “got your back.”

Flanagan was chosen by Democrat Gov. Tim Walz as his running mate in 2018. She is not a Muslim; she is instead a member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe (Anishinaabe) native Americans and has won election as Walz’s running mate in two elections.

With President Donald Trump’s administration focusing on the massive fraud and welfare funding theft by Somali migrants in the Gopher State, Flanagan apparently wanted to reassure Somali migrants that she and Walz are working for them.

“Salam Alaikum. My name’s Peggy Flanagan. I am the Lieutenant Governor of Minnesota, and I’m really honored and humbled to be here with all of you today,” Flanagan said, wearing a Muslim garment covering her body from her hair on down. “I am incredibly clear that the Somali community is part of the fabric of the state of Minnesota.”

“I think about my friendship with Nimco. We’ve been friends for almost 25 years and when I think of being part of Minnesota and growing up here, the Somali community has always been a part of my Minnesota,” the 46-year-old Flannagan said, pushing a false claim — Somalis did not first start coming to Minnesota until the 1990s. Flanagan was already in her teens when that began.

Flanagan went on:

So I want to just encourage the community to know that we’re with you, we’ve got your back. I am here shopping today and just encourage other folks to show up, support our Somali businesses, support our immigrant neighbors and I know that things are scary right now, and just know that there are more people who are looking out for you, there are more people who are here to support you than you know.”

“I will continue to stand with the Somali community, to be with you, and to do all I can to return the friendship and community that the Somali community has shown me,” she concluded.

The Lt. governor was standing next to a controversial individual in the video. To her right stood Ali Gaashaan, who is also known as Yusuf Ali. He is the founder of Volunteers for Somalia, a non-profit that was involved in the Feeding Our Future criminal case. Once Feeding Our Future — a charity prosecuted for $250 million in fraud — was shuttered, Ali Gashaan abruptly ended his own charity, which was supposedly geared toward feeding needy Somali migrant children.

Flanagan is controversial herself. Even in her own biography she admitted that she only earned a 1.75 GPA in high school. She claimed that she finally blossomed as a student in college when she earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota in child psychology and American Indian studies with a specialty in Ojibwe history.

Flanagan has also been vocal about kicking federal immigration officials out of Minnesota.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston