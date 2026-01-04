California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom is defying Trump Transportation Sec. Sean Duffy by allowing 17,000 migrant commercial truckers to keep driving on American highways.

The state DMV has ruled that migrants who lost their licenses thanks to Duffy’s pro-American regulations can drive for another 60 days and retake the state driver’s test to renew their license.

California’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced last week that it would be delaying the cancellation of the licenses for some 17,000 migrants allowed CDLs in the state, setting up another showdown with federal authorities determined to take dangerous illegal aliens who cannot read English off the streets

“Commercial drivers are an important part of our economy — our supply chains don’t move, and our communities don’t stay connected without them,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon in a statement, according to the Los Angeles Times.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy blasted the far-left state and warned that the federal government will cut the $160 million in federal funding if California does not cancel the licenses by January 5.

“California does NOT have an ‘extension’ to keep breaking the law and putting Americans at risk on the roads,” Duffy wrote in a message on X.

Illegal aliens with DCLs have launched a lawsuit against the federal government in California to stop the Trump administration from canceling their trucker licenses.

Sec. Duffy has already removed more than 7,000 migrants from America’s roads, but he revealed that Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom’s California had handed out 17,000 licenses to migrants.

California has become the number-one hub for illegal aliens getting CDLs (Commercial Driver’s Licenses).

Another report said last month that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested 101 illegal alien truckers in California during Operation Highway Sentinel. Those arrested were from India, Mexico, Colombia, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Nicaragua, Russia, Georgia, Venezuela, El Salvador, and Honduras.

