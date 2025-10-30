More than 7,200 semi-truck drivers have been taken off United States highways since Department of Transportation (DOT) Secretary Sean Duffy implemented new English language proficiency standards in May.

“[DOT] requires commercial truck drivers to speak and understand English to operate a big rig- or they will be taken out of service,” Duffy wrote on X. “This is about [President Trump] and his administration making America’s roads SAFE again!”

According to Duffy, almost 7,250 truck drivers have been placed out of service for failing the Trump administration’s English language proficiency standards that the Obama administration had gutted — making way for foreign truckers with no understanding of English to drive dangerous semi-trucks on American highways.

The new standards are meant to shut down the black market trucking industry, which relies on low-wage foreign truck drivers with little-to-no understanding of English.

The announcement comes after another illegal alien from India is accused of killing three Americans on a highway in the sanctuary state of California, which issued him a Commercial Driver’s License and, according to Duffy, did not require him to abide by the Trump administration’s English proficiency rules.

“My prayers are with the families of the victims of this tragedy. It would have never happened if Gavin Newsom had followed our new rules,” Duffy said in a statement about the case. “California broke the law, and now three people are dead and two are hospitalized. These people deserve justice. There will be consequences.”

Indeed, Duffy is now threatening to withhold millions in funds from California for failing to follow federal English standard rules governing Commercial Driver’s Licenses.

In another case, an illegal alien from India is accused of killing three people when he made an illegal U-turn on a Florida highway.

The illegal alien had failed a written driving exam 10 times but was still able to secure a Commercial Driver’s License. Both the sanctuary states of Washington and California issued the illegal alien the license.

Following the deadly crash, the illegal alien was given an English Language Proficiency assessment by the DOT. Officials said he failed the test, correctly answering only 2 of 12 verbal questions and accurately identifying just 1 of 4 traffic signs.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.