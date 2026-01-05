Trump Claims $19 Billion in Somali Fraud, Promises Deportations

President Donald Trump is promising to cut off funds to the Somali-related fraud and corruption in California, Illinois, and Minnesota.

“Think of it: $19 billion at least the [Somalis] stole from Minnesota — and from [the federal government in] the United States,” Trump told reporters in a Sunday evening gaggle on Air Force One.

The Somalians are ripping off our country to the tune of — it looks like $19 billion but that’s only what they can find … It could be $50 [billion], but the numbers are astronomical. Think of it: They have a dead country, they don’t have government, they don’t have anything. They don’t have a military. All they do is run around shooting people and trying to capture ships. … What they are doing is they’re stealing money from the American taxpayer, and every one of them should be forced to leave this country, including [Rep.] Ilhan Omar, who’s a total crook, and she’s one of the leaders of it …

We’re not going to pay it anymore … We’re not going to pay them, and we’re not going to pay California, and we’re not going to pay Illinois with a big slob of a governor that they have.

Ending Somali fraud is difficult because the funds are allocated by state legislatures, and by the House and the Senate, where Democrats can block spending curbs.

The federal government can quickly deport non-citizen Somalians if they are found guilty of fraud.

The government can deport Somalian citizens, but only if it can show judges that the Somalians used fraud to win their citizenship.

Trump’s declaration comes as citizen journalists are investigating Somali-style taxpayer fraud by networks of Somali migrants in multiple states, and are tracking the flow of Somali political donations to the Democratic Party’s machine.

Trump’s focus on the Somali fraud — and the linked issue of migrants’ reliance on welfare — may help November turnout by the GOP’s base of populist voters and business donors.

But a Trump focus on Somali fraud may irritate the critical bloc of swing voters, which is mostly motivated by their immediate concerns, such as rents, wages, and expenses.

For example, a Trump focus on distant Somali fraud may annoy the many white-collar swing voters who are concerned about the business-backed, 1 million-plus population of legalized white-collar foreign H-1B migrants into their jobs, careers, and communities.

In 2018, Trump lost the mid-term elections while he focused attention on distant caravans of migrants from Mexico.