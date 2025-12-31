Citizen journalists and civic activists are spotlighting potential Somali fraud of taxpayer funding not just in Minnesota but in multiple states across the country.

Videos from Ohio, Maine, Pennsylvania, Washington State, and others, suggest that clannish Somalis across the country have replicated the alleged taxpayer fraud exposed in Minnesota’s childcare centers by citizen journalist Nick Shirley.

For instance, in Washington state, X user Carleen Johnson noted that she found a home registered as a daycare provider in Federal Way, Washington, but no children were present when she stopped by to inquire:

Another social media user jumped to his TikTok account to reveal that Somalians have registered a whopping 539 daycare centers in Washington State. He noted that if these daycare centers receive minimal state funding it is $755 million dollars a year in state taxes flying out the window:

Several others are asking similar questions about these facilities in Washington State:

Amid these questionable situations, Seattle’s left-wing Mayor-elect Katie Wilson is stepping up to double down on her support for the city’s Somalians:

A Seattle radio host also reminded his followers that Minnesota’s Democrat Gov. Tim Walz appeared at a fundraiser in Washington State where he pledged to bring even more Somalians into the U.S.A.:

Washington State is not the only state apparently mired in childcare center fraud. Social media is filling up this week with other citizen journalists raising questions in Ohio.

One young man appeared outside a registered daycare center in Ohio’s state capital, Columbus, and reportedly found no children present:

Another Ohioan looked at Google Maps entries for places registered as daycare centers in Ohio, but the images did not seem to show legitimate daycare operations:

And there is more questionable activity in the Buckeye State:

Then there were the campaign finance records that reportedly showed Somali groups donating thousands back to Democrat politicians in Ohio:

Questions are also being raised in Pennsylvania and Maine, among other states:

Finally, many on social media are recalling that Democrat Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota even promised to make it easier for people to get taxpayer-provided subsidies for daycare services when he was debating Vice President JD Vance during Walz’s failed attempt to win the 2024 vice presidential election:

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston