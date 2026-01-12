The Department of Homeland Security released another report covering more of the “worst of the worst” illegal migrant criminals arrested all across the country this weekend.

DHS highlighted more than a dozen arrests of illegal migrants convicted of horrific crimes including murder, indecent liberties with a child, and voluntary manslaughter, the department said.

“Even while facing a 1,300% increase in assaults, 3,200% increase in vehicular attacks, and an 8,000% increase in death threats against them, ICE continues to risk their lives to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens who have terrorized American families,” said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “While Americans enjoyed their weekends, ICE law enforcement arrested murderers, rapists, pedophiles, and gang members from across the country. We will not let agitators slow us down from making America safe again and getting these heinous criminals out of our country.”

Those arrested over the weekend include:

Nelson Ayala-Gomez, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for murder in Harris County, Texas.

Alfredo Murillo-Fernandez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for four counts of indecent liberties with a child in Union County, North Carolina.

Diego Cardona, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala and 18th street gang member, convicted for voluntary manslaughter in Los Angeles, California.

Oscar Miguel Argueta-Del Cid, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for sex abuse of a minor household/family in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Ai Sommay, a criminal illegal alien from Laos, convicted for lewd act upon a child in San Diego, California.

Jorge Luis Archaga-Ordonez, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for online solicitation of a minor in Conroe, Texas.

Darwin Adalberto Damas-Maradiaga, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for assault with a deadly weapon in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Rony Gudiel Rodriguez-Lopez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for assault causing bodily injury in Houston, Texas.

Hedayatullah Khogyani, a criminal illegal alien from Afghanistan, convicted for assault causing great bodily injury and mayhem in Orange County, California.

Sergio Gregorio Lopez-Rodriguez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for burglary in Bonita Springs, Florida.

Oscar Fabian Carmen-Conda, a criminal illegal alien from Colombia, convicted for aggravated assault in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Jerson David Flores-Casares, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for robbery in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia.

Daniela Beltran-Rojas, a criminal illegal alien from Colombia, convicted for identity theft in Temecula, California.

Hector Castillo-Rodriguez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for bringing in and harboring certain aliens in Laredo, Texas.

Dandy Mejia-Guzman, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for possession of methamphetamine for resale in Monroe County, Tennessee.

McLaughlin also celebrated the bravery of the men and women of law enforcement on January 9, which was Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

“On this Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, I want to take a moment to express how thankful I am every single day for the men and women who put on the badge and put their lives on the line to protect the American people. With more than 80,000 officers and agents, our Department is the largest law enforcement agency in the federal government. We recognize the sacrifice you and your families make to protect and serve the American people and our great country,” Secretary Kristi Noem said at the time. “President Trump and I will always stand with you. Please take some time today to thank an officer or agent today. Make them a meal, buy them a cup of coffee, or simply thank them. To every officer who puts on the badge each day: Thank you. Your service is paramount to our nation’s safety.”

DHS reaffirms that our law enforcement deserves honor, respect, and support for their service to our nation. Their commitment reflects the highest ideals of duty and sacrifice, and their bravery ensures Americans live in safer, more secure communities, the department added.

