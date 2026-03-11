President Donald Trump’s deputies asked the Supreme Court to certify his authority to end a quasi-amnesty for thousands of Haitian migrants in the United States.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) issued an “emergency request” for the Supreme Court to “lift a judge’s decision” preventing the termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) amnesty for roughly 350,000 Haitian migrants, according to Reuters.

In the filing, the DOJ claimed that the “lower courts were ‘again attempting to block major executive-branch policy initiatives,” according to the outlet:

The Justice Department in its filing in the Haiti case said lower courts were “again attempting to block major executive-branch policy initiatives in ways that inflict specific harms to the national interest and foreign relations.” As it did in the Syria case, the administration suggested that the Supreme Court take up and hear arguments on the underlying legal issue given that “stop-and-start litigation over TPS terminations has become endemic.” “Unless the court resolves the merits of these challenges – issues that have now been ventilated in courts nationwide – this unsustainable cycle will repeat again and again, spawning more competing rulings and competing views of what to make of this court’s interim order,” the Justice Department wrote.

Breitbart News reported in early February that a Biden-appointed judge had blocked President Donald Trump’s administration from terminating TPS amnesty for Haitian migrants, arguing “that the administration’s process was illegitimate.”

In June 2025, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), under the Trump administration, announced that it would be ending TPS amnesty for thousands of Haitian migrants in the country.

The decision from the Trump administration to terminate TPS for Haitian migrants came as the “federal government has rewarded Haitians, many of whom illegally entered the U.S.,” for several decades.