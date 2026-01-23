An illegal alien is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl with autism on New Year’s Eve in the sanctuary state of California.

Enrique Bautista Vasquez, a 20-year-old illegal alien allegedly carrying a stolen Social Security card and a fraudulent green card, has been arrested by the Cathedral City Police Department and charged with child rape and sexual assault of a person unable to consent, as well as abuse of a particularly vulnerable victim.

According to police, on New Year’s Eve, the victim walked out of her home unannounced — a behavior that is attributed to her autism. The girl ultimately made it to the campus of Mayfield College where she encountered Vasquez, who allegedly convinced her to walk with him.

This is when police allege that Vasquez lured the girl back to his apartment and raped her, as well as sodomized her.

Once the victim was allowed to leave Vasquez’s apartment, she walked home and told her parents what had occurred. The victim’s parents then contacted the police.

Police allege that Vasquez had a stolen Social Security card of a Texas resident and a fraudulent green card in his wallet. The stolen Social Security card was issued to the Texas resident years before Vasquez was born.

Vasquez remains held at Benoit Detention Center on a $1 million bail.

