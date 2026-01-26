Exclusive: Rep. Brandon Gill Reacts to Shocking Mass Migration Revelations in ‘The Invisible Coup’

Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) reacted to revelations made by New York Times bestselling author Peter Schweizer in his latest exposé, The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon, in an exclusive statement to Breitbart News.

The book, released by HarperCollins on January 20, details numerous systems in which mass migration has been used to subvert the United States, with one of the major points being how Mexico’s consulates in the U.S. are running a shadow campaign to bend American elections in favor of Mexican interests.

Schweizer, a senior contributor to Breitbart News, states that the Mexican government “is blatantly interfering in our domestic politics, working with American political advisors to turn legal and illegal migrants inside the US into a political force to wield for their benefit.”

A blatant example noted in The Invisible Coup is from February 2017, when former Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) toured American cities with the purpose of rallying Mexican migrants against President Donald Trump’s border policies.

In his attempts to fight Trump’s border policies, AMLO went as far as to suggest turning Mexico’s consulates into migrant defense offices, Schweizer writes.

“AMLO was not simply aiding migrants in their legal battles in the United States; he was calling for and working toward an electoral change inside the US,” the author writes. “A foreign leader so brazenly interfering in American politics was unprecedented, at least from a country with which the United States was not at war.”

Schweizer also covered interference in the U.S. by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), sounding the alarm about the more than one million Chinese who gained U.S. citizenship as a result of birth tourism before being raised in a communist country, who will soon start voting in American elections.

In his explosive new book, he details how Chinese elites have exploited America’s birthright citizenship policies, with expectant Chinese mothers intentionally traveling to the U.S. to give birth on American soil to secure citizenship for their children before returning to China to raise them. When those children grow up, they can return to the U.S. and vote in American elections, and even sponsor their parents to come over as well.

Reacting to these details from Schweizer’s book on Monday, Rep. Gill called out the Democratic Party for allowing these things to happen.

“For years, Democrats have allowed adversarial foreign nations to infiltrate and influence American elections, policies, and institutions,” the Texas Republican said. “These foreign nationals have weaponized and abused our immigration system to exploit our national sovereignty and flood our country in droves.”

Giving credit to Trump, Gill added that the president has done an “incredible job delivering on his promises to stop the border invasion, deport illegals, and secure our border” after being handed “an immigration catastrophe from the Democrats.”

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.