Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem revealed that, “effective immediately,” ICE and Border Patrol agents on the ground in Minneapolis will receive body cameras to wear.

In a post on X, Noem shared that she had spoken to Border Czar Tom Homan, Acting Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Todd M. Lyons, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Rodney Scott.

“I just spoke with @RealTomHoman @ICEDirector @CBPCommissioner,” Noem said. “Effective immediately we are deploying body cameras to every officer in the field in Minneapolis.”

Noem continued: “As funding is available, the body camera will be expanded nationwide.”

“We will rapidly acquire and deploy body cameras to DHS law enforcement across the country,” Noem added.

When asked by Daily Wire White House Correspondent Mary Margaret Olohan what he thought about Noem’s announcement, Trump pointed out that they “generally tend to be good for law enforcement.”

“They generally tend to be good for law enforcement because people can’t lie about what’s happened,” Trump responded. “So, it’s generally speaking, I think 80 percent, good for law enforcement.”

Noem’s post comes after the fatal shootings of Renee Good, 37, and Alex Pretti, 37, in January. In a statement, DHS accused Good of weaponizing “her vehicle” against ICE agents in Minneapolis who had been “conducting targeted operations.”

After the death of Good in early January, a Border Patrol agent-involved shooting in Minneapolis resulted in Pretti’s death.

Following the death of Pretti, President Donald Trump revealed that he would be sending Homan to Minnesota.