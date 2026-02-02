There are now 650 fewer illegal aliens on the streets of West Virginia after federal officials partnered with state and local law enforcement to arrest them.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Philadelphia operation ran from January 5 until January 19 in Martinsburg, Moorefield, Morgantown, Beckley, Huntington, and Charleston, the agency announced Friday.

“Together, federal, state and local law enforcement officials identified and arrested hundreds of illegal aliens who present dangers to national security and risks to public safety, as well as those who entered the United States illegally or have otherwise undermined the integrity of U.S. immigration laws and border control efforts,” the announcement read.

Photos show two of the individuals arrested:

Among those taken into custody was a convicted child sex abuser and an individual convicted on drug possession charges.

“These arrests highlight how 287(g) partnerships serve as a force multiplier for federal resources, enabling local officers — under ICE training and supervision — to identify and help remove individuals who may pose threats to public safety or have violated U.S. immigration laws,” the agency said.

In August, Gov. Patrick Morrisey (R-WV) signed agreements between ICE and his state’s law enforcement agencies to help enforce immigration law.

“The Biden administration’s border policies allowed millions of people to unlawfully enter our country as massive amounts of deadly fentanyl flowed across the southern border and into West Virginia. We are proud to partner with ICE to crack down on illegal immigration, deport violent criminals, and safeguard West Virginia,” Morrisey stated at the time.

During a press conference, Morrisey said President Donald Trump’s administration has been “phenomenal” when it comes to enforcing immigration law.

“I’m just so proud of our president and what he’s done. It’s not getting enough attention, that this president is standing up and what he’s done from a border perspective is truly unbelievable. I want people to know that and I know West Virginians are deeply grateful,” he said:

In January 2025, Morrisey ordered the state’s law enforcement agencies to cooperate with ICE as federal officials arrested 72 illegal aliens in one week, per Breitbart News.

In regard to the recent arrests of 650 illegals, ERO Philadelphia acting Field Office Director Michael Rose said, “This operation demonstrates how strong partnerships between ICE and West Virginia law enforcement agencies enhance public safety and the integrity of our immigration system. By training and supporting our 287(g) partners across the state, we’ve expanded local capacity to identify, arrest, and process illegal aliens while ensuring these authorities are exercised professionally and consistent with the law.”