Pennsylvania High School Principal Shuts Down Student Anti-ICE Walkout

A high school principal in Pennsylvania is earning praise for shutting down a student anti-ICE protest walkout, telling students that their rights “don’t supersede the school.”

In a video going viral on X, Wilson High School Principal Daniel Weber is seen in front of a group of students toting Mexican flags who had walked out of school with the idea of forming an anti-ICE protest.

“If you go back to class, then we’re good. If you stay out here, we will get your names, and you will be suspended. Okay?” Weber is heard telling the angry students.

WATCH:

“That is your option at this point, because you are operating outside the bounds of what was granted,” Weber continued.

The West Lawn, Pennsylvania, school administrator went on to warn kids that they face suspension if they continue their walkout.

“You left school without permission. Your rights do not supersede the school,” he added. “So if you understand that, that is your option. If you wish to return, Dr. Damiani will let you in that door over there. If not, I will be getting your names, and you will be suspended. Okay? Those are your options. All right? Your rights do not exceed that of the school.”

While many schools continue to not only allow students to bolt out of the classroom to join increasingly violent protests and are even planning them and leading them, Principal Weber stands out in stark contrast to other, more left-wing schools.

Schools are walking a thin line by allowing these dangerous student walkouts. Several kids have already been injured during these protests, some have been arrested, and many have engaged in violent, physical attacks and property damage.

Like principal Weber, some states, though, are beginning to work to prevent school walkouts, including Texas and Florida.

