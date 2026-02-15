Students across America are increasingly being injured, arrested, and seen engaging in violence as teachers and school administrators continue to encourage children to walk out of class to mount marches off school grounds to protest Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Mexican flag-toting kids in the Chicago suburb of Aurora, for instance, erupted in violence against a lone man who had a pro-Trump flag:

A similar assault occurred in Enumclaw, Washington, during a student protest there:

These student protests are turning violent all across the country.

It is also being discovered that many of these protests are not spontaneous, but are instead being organized by socialist groups and teachers’ unions. And these groups are using kids to push their political agenda.

