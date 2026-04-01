The man accused of stabbing a person to death in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Sunday is an illegal immigrant, law enforcement sources told a local news reporter.

Sources told 7News reporter Nick Minock that 38-year-old Anibal Armando Chavarria Muy is from Guatemala. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said Muy illegally entered the United States at an unknown time and place.

DHS Deputy Assistant Secretary for Media Relations Lauren Bis said:

Anibal Armando Chavarria Muy, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, was charged with second-degree murder after repeatedly stabbing a man to death in Fairfax County. ICE is calling on Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger and Virginia’s sanctuary politicians to not release this murderer back into our communities. This incident comes just one month after an innocent woman was murdered by another criminal illegal alien at a bus stop in Spanberger’s state. Open-border policies yet again have caused another preventable tragedy.

Muy is facing a second-degree murder charge after allegedly stabbing and killing a man inside a home in Bailey’s Crossroads. The man was found with several stab wounds on his upper body and was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the report. Muy left the scene before law enforcement arrived, and the two reportedly knew each other, investigators said.

Muy is being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

According to 7News’s report:

On Monday, 7News asked Fairfax County Sheriff Stacey Kincaid’s office if they are going to cooperate with federal immigration officials on this case. 7News has not received a response from Kincaid’s office. Kincaid chooses not to honor ICE detainers and warrants, even when it comes to violent illegal immigrants.

The incident is the second recent fatal stabbing in the county involving an illegal alien. In February, Fairfax County police apprehended Abdul Jalloh, 32, of Sierra Leone for allegedly stabbing Virginia mother Stephanie Minter to death at a bus stop in Hybla Valley.

Muy has a previous violent criminal history, according to the outlet. In November 2024 he was charged with assault and battery after a female victim accused him of punching her and trying to strangle her. A judge dismissed the charge at the request of the victim after Muy paid restitution, according to the report.

“Fairfax County has a history of refusing to honor immigration detainers. In 2025, an illegal immigrant from El Salvador allegedly murdered someone in Reston, a day after a Fairfax County jail failed to honor an immigration detainer ICE had placed on him,” the report notes. “Earlier this year, Governor Spanberger signed an executive order that prohibits state law enforcement from working with ICE.”