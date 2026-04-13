Mississippi Legislators Make Illegal Migration a State Crime

The Mississippi state legislature has passed a bill that will make illegal immigration a state crime.

The State Senate passed SB2114 last week and sent the bill to the desk of Gov. Tate Reeves (R) to sign it into law. Reeves has until April 13 to sign or veto the bill.

According to the summary of the bill, it would “prohibit the illegal entry into or illegal presence in this state by a person who is an alien.”

The bill also provides for the enforcement of the new prohibition and also provides immunity from liability and indemnification for law enforcement for enforcing the would-be law.

Further, the bill provides a means to remove criminal illegals from the state.

If signed into law, the bill would take effect on July 1.

According to California State Senate candidate Mike Netter, the Mississippi state auditor report found that illegal migrants cost the state of Mississippi about $100 million a year. “$25M in K-12 education, $77M in healthcare, and $1.7M in incarceration costs,” he wrote on X.

Mississippi is not the first state to make illegal immigration a state crime. In 2024, Iowa’s Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds made illegal immigration a state crime when she signed Senate File 2340 into law.

The year before that, Texas also put in place a law making illegal immigration a state crime. The Lone Star State’s law was immediately challenged in court, but the U.S. Supreme court gave the state the go-ahead to enforce the law while further challenges continue.

At least two other states, Louisiana and Oklahoma, have also passed similar legislation.

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