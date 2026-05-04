Poll: Most Americans Believe Democrats Are for Open Borders

Most Americans believe that Democrats are for open borders, a recent Harvard/Harris survey revealed.

The survey asked respondents, “Do you think that the Democrats are standing now for open borders or are they against open borders?”

Across the board, most, 58 percent, said they believe Democrats are for open borders, compared to 42 percent who believe Democrats are against open borders

There is a bipartisan consensus, as 52 percent of Democrats, 67 percent of Republicans, and 53 percent of independents believe Democrats are for open borders as well.

This coincides with the reality that President Donald Trump has one of his highest approval ratings on the issue of immigration, clocking in at 47 percent. For greater comparison, former President Joe Biden’s approval on immigration stood at 34 percent in January 2025, prior to Trump beginning his second term.

Immigration also stands as the third most important issue Americans say the country is facing today, garnering 24 percent, falling behind price increases and affordability (35 percent) and the economy and jobs (28 percent).

The survey was taken April 23-26, 2026, among 2,745 registered voters. It has a +/- 1.87 percent margin of error.

Last week, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) — which many Democrats are against, referring to the agency as “Trump’s modern Gestapo” — arrested several more dangerous illegal aliens convicted of a variety of obscene crimes, including murder and offenses against children.

A few per the press release:

Maria Guadalupe Arreola-Rivera, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for TWO counts of aggravated arson and murder/intent to kill or injure in Cook County, Illinois.

Ricardo Nava-Daniel, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for endangering the welfare of a child through sexual conduct in Monmouth County, New Jersey.

Trinidad Manjarrez-Acosta, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for sexual exploitation of a child in Mesa County, Colorado.

When it comes to the Biden administration’s open border policies, DHS also revealed this week that an “activist judge appointed by Joe Biden released a violent criminal illegal alien who is wanted for murder in the Dominican Republic.”

“Bryan Rafael Gomez is a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic with an international warrant for homicide,” DHS Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said in a statement.

“An activist judge appointed by Joe Biden released this wanted murderer back into American communities. This is yet another example of an activist judge trying to thwart President Trump’s mandate from the American people to remove criminal illegal aliens from our communities,” she added.