The United States Marshals Service has arrested an illegal alien fugitive who was on the run for more than a year after allegedly slashing his girlfriend’s throat from ear to ear in an attempted murder plot.

U.S. Marshals arrested Alejandro Mancera Canchola, an illegal alien from Mexico, on June 15 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Canchola had been on the run since Dec. 17, 2024, in an attempt to evade attempted first-degree murder charges out of LaFollette, Tennessee.

According to prosecutors, on Dec. 17, 2024, he arrived at his girlfriend’s residence in LaFollette. Canchola and the woman share a child.

In front of their child, prosecutors allege, he cut the woman’s throat from ear to ear with a blade that broke in the process. He then went to grab a second blade to continue slashing the woman’s throat, prosecutors say, in an attempt to murder her.

The woman convinced Canchola to take their child to the neighbor’s house. While he did so, the woman escaped, stuffing a towel in her slashed throat and crawling to a street where a passerby picked her up and rushed her to a nearby hospital.

Canchola, prosecutors say, took the woman’s car and fled.

During the attempted murder, Canchola allegedly admitted to murdering his first wife in his native Mexico and burying her body in the backyard of their home at the time. It was later confirmed that he was wanted in Mexico for murdering his wife.

While searching for Canchola with few-to-no leads, investigators were able to locate the illegal alien. At that point, he had been working at an Indian restaurant in Indianapolis. He was arrested at the restaurant despite trying to flee from law enforcement.

He is in the Marion County Jail in Indianapolis, where he is awaiting extradition to Campbell County, Tennessee. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has lodged a detainer against the illegal alien.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.