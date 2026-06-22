DOJ: No Grants for Amnesty-Pushing ‘Sanctuary’ Cities

The Department of Justice is set to put in place rules that would deny $1 billion in grants to so-called “sanctuary” cities, counties, and states that offer amnesty-like treatment for illegal migrants.

The Department of Justice has announced a new round of $1 billion in public safety grants to cities, counties, and states, but there is one provision Democrats won’t like. To get the grants, localities must agree to work with immigration officials.

The new provision comes as part of the Trump administration’s push to continue growing its immigration enforcement capacities across the board, NPR reported.

The provision is a new wrinkle in grants that have been doled out by the feds to local municipalities for years. And some officials may be required to forgo the long-standing grants due to rules from Democrat politicians preventing local officials from working with federal immigration officers.

For instance, one of the programs consists of $700 million in grants from the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, which has awarded its “COPS” grants since 1994. These grants have been one of the largest federal funding sources for local police departments for decades. COPS has handed out more than $20 billion to local police departments since the program began.

Localities have used the money to hire new officers, for school safety programs, and for mental health services for police officers, among other uses.

The new ICE provision will also impact the Model Cities Initiative, a $300 million program that is awarded annually to three or four midsized U.S. cities.

In a recent video, acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said the grants will be awarded to ” jurisdictions that offer true partnership.”

“Thanks to the One Big Beautiful Bill, we are surging $300 million in grant funds to support 2-4 cities with a population of 100k or more who are serious in reducing violent crime, restoring law and order, and modernizing their public safety infrastructure. Under President Trump’s leadership, this Department of Justice, and this Initiative is focused on results, and are looking for true whole-of-government partnerships,” the DOJ added.

The new rules state that any local law or rule that “impedes or hinders” the enforcement of federal immigration law will disqualify the locality for grant eligibility.

NPR noted that the Obama administration often linked its political goals to its grant criteria, so the Trump administration’s move is not unusual.

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