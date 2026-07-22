DOJ Is Investigating Illegally Registered Voters in New Jersey

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is now investigating voter fraud in New Jersey after the state’s Democrat governor admitted to more than 6,000 illegal registrations, says U.S. Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon.

Dhillon says the DOJ is investigating the fraud as admitted to by New Jersey Democrat Gov. Mikie Sherrill.

Only five days after President Donald Trump delivered a prime-time speech highlighting election irregularities in a nationwide speech, Gov. Sherrill posted information that New Jersey’s Motor Voter Commission had a “software glitch” that “accidentally” registered more than 6,500 non-citizens to vote in the state.

Sherrill also claimed that around 400 of those illegally registered aliens did vote in elections across the state.

Asst. AAG Dhillon, head of the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division since 2025, has quickly responded to the breakdown in New Jersey’s MVC system, writing in a post on X that “Today, NJ Gov. Sherrill stated that 400 non-citizens voted in elections.”

Dhillon added, “This is unacceptable and illegal! The @CivilRights Division @TheJusticeDept is investigating this unlawful dilution of American votes.”

In her letter, Dhillon is also demanding that New Jersey turn over all information they have in their MVC system on the 6,600 foreigners who are registered to vote in the state. She also wants to know how and when the 400 who supposedly did vote illegally performed that act. Was it at a polling station or by mail? And if by mail, how did New Jersey actually certify that vote?

In his prime-time speech to the nation outlining the evidence that voter fraud is endemic across the country. President Trump noted that 35,152 non-citizens are registered to vote in New Jersey. The president also said that 250,000 non-citizens are registered to vote across New Jersey, California, Nevada, and Pennsylvania — the very states Democrats need to win in national elections.

Vice President JD Vance also replied to Sherrill’s admission and used the announcement to advocate for the SAVE America Act.

“If only there was a way to stop this type of “software error” that allowed noncitizens to vote in our election,” he wrote before urging the U.S. Senate to pass the SAVE Act.

Others have also raised questions about New Jersey:

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston.