The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) surge in New York that Trump border czar Tom Homan promised was officially launched on Monday.

Homan revealed the plans for the ICE surge early last month, but at the time he gave no timeline for launching the law enforcement campaign.

On June 8, Homan appeared on Fox & Friends and warned New York’s Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul, “You’re going to see more ICE agents than you’ve ever seen in New York City, and it’s coming.”

Homan’s warning came after the Democrat-controlled state legislature passed more sanctuary state laws, some of which place even more restrictions on state law enforcement agencies from working with federal authorities.

“I’m keeping my promise: We’re going to send more ICE agents to New York because you took away the efficiencies of safer arrests at county jails,” Homan added in June.

Now it appears he is following through on his promise. According to NewsNation, ICE launched its new operation in New York on Monday.

The surge of ICE agents was first seen in Queens and the operation is expected to expand into other boroughs across the city.

So far, the officers already assigned to New York are taking the lead and no plans have been announced to bring in those stationed outside the city to assist in the surge.

Homan added that the operation may be in place for more than a month but did not share any parameters.

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