Lula-Xi Beijing Deals to Bring Chinese Tech, Propaganda Companies to Brazil

Radical leftist Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva signed 15 agreements with genocidal communist Chinese dictator Xi Jinping during an in-person summit in Beijing on Friday, vowing cooperation on everything from space exploration to news media.

The two leaders met on Lula’s last scheduled day in the country. Lula arrived on Wednesday in Shanghai to meet with business leaders, tour the headquarters of the controversial Chinese telecommunications company Huawei, and attend the inauguration of his protege, disgraced former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff, as the head of the BRICS New Development Bank. BRICS is an economic and geopolitical alliance consisting of Brazil and China alongside India, Russia, and South Africa. The Development Bank is meant to compete to offer funds to poor countries against the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF), which communist regimes consider overly influenced by America.

“For a long time, developing countries have had a dream to create their own investment and financing tools. The New Development Bank has realized such a dream, for it really knows what developing countries need and where they need to invest,” Lula said at the event on Wednesday, according to China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency.

The Brazilian newspaper O Globo listed 15 agreements signed by Xi and Lula on Friday, some vague agreements to “cooperate on research and innovation” in technology, or to establish a “working group to facilitate commerce” between the two countries, and others more specific. Three of the agreements appear to involve media and communications. One memorandum committed the two countries to cooperation between the Brazilian National Telecommunications Agency and the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Technology. Another document was described as a “memorandum of understanding between the Chinese media group and the Institutional Relations Secretariat of Brazil.” A third was a cooperation agreement between China’s flagship state propaganda news outlet, Xinhua, and the Brazilian Communications Company (EBC).

The deal linking Brazil’s state news company, the country’s equivalent of America’s PBS or the U.K.’s BBC, to Xinhua is of particular note because it allows China to use its state arms to infiltrate communications messaging in the South American country. In 2018, Xi Jinping ordered Chinese propagandists to abandon their “pompous style” and recalibrate their messaging to be more attractive to international audiences and thus sway global support for China. Beijing invested heavily in courting international news agencies with deals to run government-produced content, particularly from Xinhua.

In 2021, a study by the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) found that Beijing used such content-sharing deals to exponentially increase the Communist Party’s reach for messaging that absolved China of responsibility in the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, which resulted from gross Party mismanagement of the initial outbreak.