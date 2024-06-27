Head of Army Stages Failed Coup in Bolivia Day After Getting Fired

Bolivia experienced what its leaders are calling a failed coup d’etat attempt on Wednesday, as soldiers, led by General Juan José Zúñiga, broke into La Paz’s Plaza Murillo, located in front of the presidential palace.

Zúñiga maintained control of the plaza for roughly three hours before standing down and swiftly being arrested. The military official had threatened to “change the government cabinet” and “release all political prisoners,” including former President Jeanine Añez and conservative governor Luis Fernando Camacho.

Prior to Wednesday’s events, the Bolivian government removed Zúñiga from his position as Army commander after he issued statements on television on Monday against former socialist President Evo Morales – who, despite being term-limited out of office, is attempting to run for a fifth time in the upcoming 2025 elections.

Zúñiga reportedly said on the broadcast that Morales “can no longer be president of this country” and asserted that “if the case arises” he would not allow “him to trample on the Constitution, to disobey the mandate of the people.”

Sources close to President Luis Arce – himself embroiled in an ongoing power struggle with Morales over control of their Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) Party – reportedly told the Argentine outlet Infobae that Morales allegedly asked Arce to set aside their differences and fire Zúñiga.

Zúñiga and the group of military officials he led arrived in Plaza Murillo on armored vehicles, taking control of the plaza and ambushing the gates of the former presidential palace commonly known as the Burned Palace:

#ElDeber | Momento en el cual la tanqueta militar golpea la puerta de Palacio Quemado. De esta manera, el comandante del ejército, Juan José Zúñiga ingresó al Palacio y buscó un diálogo con el presidente Luis Arce pic.twitter.com/16I42NAIZ6 — EL DEBER (@grupoeldeber) June 26, 2024

MÁXIMA TENSIÓN EN BOLIVIA: los militares entraron al Palacio Presidencial https://t.co/2JLP7R4gg0 pic.twitter.com/DrntcMFmWB — TN – Todo Noticias (@todonoticias) June 26, 2024

“We are listening to the clamor of the people. Because for many years now, an elite has taken over the country,” Zúñiga reportedly said. “Owners of the State, vandals are in the different structures of the State, destroying the homeland. The Armed Forces intend to restructure democracy.”

Arce addressed the nation in a television broadcast in the company of his cabinet of ministers to denounce the coup attempt shortly thereafter, declaring, “We are firm in confronting all coup attempts.”

“We want to urge everyone to defend democracy and here we are in Casa Grande [presidential palace] with the entire cabinet, with our social organizations,” Arce said. “We greet them, the social organizations, and cordially invite them to show democracy to the Bolivian people once again.”

The Bolivian president and Zuñiga reportedly confronted each other at the entrance of the Burned Palace.

“I am your captain and I order you to withdraw your soldiers and I will not allow this insubordination,” Arce reportedly said to Zuñiga.

While the military officials maintained control of Plaza Murillo, Arce, in a quick ceremony, relieved the entire military leadership and swore in new commanders of the Armed Forces. Zúñiga announced shortly afterwards that he would leave the Plaza Murillo.

Zúñiga was arrested hours after he and the military forces under his command withdrew from Plaza Murillo. At the time of his arrest, Zúñiga claimed to reporters that Arce “was aware” of the coup attempt and that Arce had instructed him to take out “armored vehicles” to “raise” his popularity.

“At La Salle school, I met with the president and the president told me that the situation is very fucked, that this week would be critical and it is necessary to prepare something to raise my popularity,” Zúñiga said:

🔵 #ANF | #Urgente Aprehenden al general Juan José Zúñiga y este denuncia que el presidente Luis Arce le pidió "preparar algo" para levantar su "popularidad". pic.twitter.com/ls7Wd5E1tF — Agencia de Noticias Fides (@noticiasfides) June 26, 2024

In addition to Zúñiga, the now-former Navy commander Juan Arnez Salvador was arrested in the late evening hours of Wednesday. Both men are slated to be formally charged on Thursday.

The Bolivian Minister of Government Eduardo Del Castillo denied the “self-coup” allegations espoused by Zúñiga at the time of his arrest, describing him as a “delinquent” and a “criminal.”

“They [Zúñiga’s clique] have lost all credibility, they are people that nobody believes, that what they were doing, at least Mr. Zúñiga, was trying to get popular support, he was trying to get the support of the Bolivian people,” del Castillo said, “but what he did not realize is that the Bolivian people no longer want these coup adventures, that they do not want confrontations between Bolivians.”

The failed coup attempt was condemned by several regional leaders and international organizations such as the European Union and the Organization of American Atates. Conservative political prisoners such as former Bolivian president Jeanine Áñez and conservative Gov. Luis Fernando Camacho also issued statements condemning Zúñiga’s actions.

Arce expressed thanks for the messages of support and condemnation of the coup in a social media post on late Wednesday evening.

Christian K. Caruzo is a Venezuelan writer and documents life under socialism. You can follow him on Twitter here.