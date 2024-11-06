Venezuela Prepares for Trump with Launch of Anti-U.S. Global Lawmaker Coalition

Socialist dictator of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro announced on Tuesday evening the creation of the “World League of Antifascist Parliamentarians,” an anti-U.S. network of leftist lawmakers under the guise of “fighting fascism.”

According to Maduro, the leftist lawmaker group will seek to put an end to “fascism, neo-fascism and Zionism” and allegedly includes more than 300 members from 70 countries, 21 of which are Latin American and Caribbean nations.

“This has been a very timely meeting to say to the four winds, with a united voice of peoples’ strength, enough of fascism, no to fascism, no to neo-fascism, no to Zionism,” Maduro said.

The creation of the “antifascist” lawmaker group was announced at the tail end of the World Parliamentary Forum, a two-day gathering of leftists hosted by the Venezuelan socialist regime in Caracas. Maduro, in his closing remarks there, once again accused the United States of wanting to overthrow his regime and seize the “jewel of the crown” through a purported “fascist conspiracy financed, devised, and supported by the U.S. empire.”

“I am thankful for the solidarity and congratulate the parliamentarians present for the birth, today November 5, of the World League of Anti-Fascist Parliamentarians,” Maduro said. “Congratulations, brothers, congratulations, sisters! Venezuela will continue in battle! Venezuela will continue in victory! Long live the Great Fatherland!”

“The imperialist elites of the United States and their satellite countries and governments of Europe have long had an objective: to destabilize, fill with violence and destroy the humanist, socialist and Bolivarian model founded by Commander Chávez, which is known in the world as the Bolivarian Revolution of the 21st century,” he continued.

Maduro claimed that the purported rise of U.S. “fascism” is due to the fact of the exhaustion of what he described as the “Western imperialist domination model” and the “the emergence of a pluri-polar, multicentric world” with great economic strength through the BRICS anti-U.S. bloc. Maduro has desperately sought to join BRICS for the past ten years to no avail.

“They have no moral, spiritual breath, today humanity is not inspired by the decadent American and European model, therefore, they intend to oppress the peoples to maintain their hegemony,” Maduro said, before further claiming that “the West is out of line, lost and from the West itself an alternative of human change has not emerged.”

“There is an open debate about the resurgence of the most aggressive expressions of the ideologies of the extreme right,” he continued. “Why the contempt for the peoples and migrants of the South? This meeting was very timely to say with a united voice: No to fascism, no to Zionism, no to neo-fascism!”

Jorge Rodríguez, head of the Venezuelan National Assembly, said that the leftist lawmaker coalition will also create an observatory group that will “specifically dedicate” itself to monitor the situation of “criminal” sanctions imposed on authoritarian regimes such as Venezuela, Iran, and Russia, among others.

Similarly, Rodríguez announced that lawmakers from nations part of ALBA-TCP, a regional anti-U.S. far-left trade bloc, will establish a network for the “defense of sovereignty and peace.”

“We announce the ALBA Parliamentary Network for Sovereignty and Peace that aims at the conformation of a parliamentary force of the ALBA countries, which will accompany the noble purpose that shaped the dream of Commanders Hugo Chávez and Fidel Castro,” Rodríguez said.

Christian K. Caruzo is a Venezuelan writer and documents life under socialism. You can follow him on Twitter here.