Milei: Argentina Moving Israel Embassy to Jerusalem in 2026

Argentinian President Javier Milei announced Wednesday in an address to Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, that his country would move its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in 2026, following America’s lead.

Israel’s Ynetnews.com reported:

Argentine President Javier Milei, a staunch supporter of Israel, delivered a fiery speech Wednesday evening before the Knesset, declaring solidarity with the country in its war against Hamas and denouncing what he called the “barbarism” of the October 7 terror attack, as well as announcing moving the Argentinian embassy to Jerusalem in 2026. Milei’s remarks came during a special session of the Israeli parliament held in his honor, during a state visit to Israel that began with a prayer at the Western Wall and included meetings with top Israeli officials.

… The libertarian leader, known for his blunt rhetoric and comparisons to U.S. President Donald Trump, warned that Western democracies are now under siege. “Whether we like it or not, the West is being tested. Various forms of barbaric tyranny are attacking us and have no relation to democracy,” Milei said. He also took a swipe at climate activist Greta Thunberg, who was deported from Israel on Tuesday after trying to reach the Gaza Strip on board a yacht accompanied by several other celebrities, accusing her of seeking media attention while Israelis and Argentinians are held in “subhuman” conditions.

Breitbart News covered Milei’s first trip to Israel in February 2024. A libertarian economist, he also has a strong commitment to ethics, and has studied Judaism, saying he intends to convert at some time.

Several other countries have

the example of the U.S. under President Donald Trump, who recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in 2017 and moved the U.S. embassy there in 2018.

