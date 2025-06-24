Fidel Castro’s Influencer Grandson Condemns Trump Deportations in Bizarre Instagram Video

Sandro Castro, grandson of late Cuban communist mass murderer Fidel Castro, published a bizarre video message on Monday condemning President Donald Trump’s illegal migrant crackdown policies.

The video was reportedly filmed in an empty pool in the ruins of what used to be the Riomar building, an emblematic Havana apartment building built in the 1950s that Castro seized, resulting in its current “apocalyptic” state.

In the video, first published by Sandro Castro on his Instagram account, he is seen wielding the Cuban and Mexican flags with his hands and bearing the words “Stay strong, Latin America” in Spanish across his chest. The Castro grandson tells Trump, a known teetotaler, that not even “Cristach” has any effect on him. “Cristach” is a marketing term widely employed by Castro in other social media campaigns to promote Cristal Beer, a once-renowned Cuban brand seized by the Castro regime that, thanks to decades of communist mismanagement, is now among the world’s worst.

“President Donald Trump, not even Cristach has any effect on you anymore. Don’t see migrants as enemies. Your nation was built by migrants,” Castro said in the video. “Not all of them are criminals. They earn their money honestly and help strengthen your country’s economy.”

“Give migrants a chance and a life because, in the end, homeland is humanity,” Castro declared.

“A moment of silence for all those protests that took place,” he concluded, before two of the four individuals seen in the back take the flags. Castro then takes off his shirt, kneels, and begins making belching and grunting noises.

Sandro Castro, 33, is one of Fidel Castro’s several grandsons. The communist “celebrity” lives a lavish lifestyle that is completely immune from the disastrous inhumane living conditions that the Castro regime imposes on regular citizens.

The Castro grandson frequently publishes “content” on his Instagram and other social media accounts either showcasing his eccentricities, promoting Cristal Beer, or both at the same time. Some of his most recent videos feature him with “cat” face makeup in the company of a woman, donning a white tunic and a cross to “call for peace” with a white pigeon in hand. In other content, the young Castro uses young Cubans and a profanity-laced song to promote the regime-seized Cristal Beer in a “ritual” that ridicules the constant, near-endless power blackouts that Cubans must endure on a daily basis.

Other videos published by Sandro Castro in recent weeks show him claiming that Portuguese soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo drinks Cristal and Portugal’s victory against Spain in a recent soccer match was thanks to the beverage, and a video of him “fighting” someone in a bear costume reminiscent of the Mortal Kombat American fighting video game series.

Sandro Castro is also the owner of the EFE bar, a private VIP establishment in Havana. In December, Sandro Castro hosted a lavish birthday bash at the bar, complete with a white dress code and a welcome cocktail for VIP guests, with “complimentary” Cristal beer for the rest of the attendees. Castro’s birthday party elicited widespread outrage from members of the Cuban diaspora who fled the inhumane living conditions and complete collapse of Cuba under communism. Castro rejected the criticisms and claimed that it was allegedly part of a defamation campaign from “some U.S. spokespersons.”

