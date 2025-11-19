Marco Rubio Roasts ‘Clown’ Cuban Diplomat Defending Venezuelan Drug Trafficking

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday posted an animated GIF image of a clown in response to Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parilla after the communist official accused him of being a “corrupt and compulsive liar.”

Rodríguez Parilla levelled his accusations against Rubio in a social media post complaining about alleged “lies” from the U.S. State Department — which, according to the Cuban foreign minister, is trying to “justify military aggression against Venezuela with false pretexts” under Rubio’s “corrupt and compulsive liar” leadership.

“In full view of everyone and with the support of the media, they seek to normalize and legitimize an attack against a sovereign nation,” Rodriguez Parilla’s message read.

“As a dishonest ploy, they seek to implicate the legitimate Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, in drug trafficking and terrorism, two serious international scourges that have only been promoted in this region by the U.S. government, its intelligence and drug agencies, and by figures associated with all those politicians in Florida who are calling for an attack on Venezuelan territory,” he continued.

Rubio responded to the Cuban Foreign Minister’s accusations with the GIF image of a clown.

The communist Castro regime — echoing its fellow ideological peer and key ally, the Venezuelan socialist Maduro regime — claims that the United States seeks to carry out an “invasion” of Venezuela to oust dictator Nicolás Maduro from power and “steal” Venezuela’s natural resources.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil, on behalf of Maduro, thanked his Cuban counterpart for the message of “support” in a post published on his official Telegram account.

“We appreciate your courageous exposure of the vile actions of the U.S. Secretary of State, who attempts to justify, through lies and absurd pretexts, an aggression against Venezuela and our free and sovereign people,” Gil’s message read.

“This strategy seeks to divert attention from the corruption that permeates the U.S. government, where drug trafficking and terrorism are its main drivers. Venezuela and Cuba will continue to defend the truth and the right to self-determination of our peoples,” he continued.

Rodríguez Parrilla has dedicated extensive efforts to issue unfounded accusations against Sec. Rubio throughout the year, particularly in recent months since the start of the United States’ military operations in Caribbean international waters against drug cartels operating in the region.

Last week, Rodríguez Parilla accused Sec. Rubio of “lying” to the G7 group of nations to justify the United States military’s presence in the Caribbean and the “supposed threats” of Venezuela against the U.S.

“Fallacies are their only recourse to justify a disproportionate, extraordinary military deployment, mobilized under false pretexts, with which they have carried out extrajudicial executions in international waters, in serious violation of international law,” Rodríguez Parilla wrote at the time.

“It resorts to the bicentennial and discredited Monroe Doctrine, calling on its “allies” not to interfere in the affairs of “its hemisphere,” he continued.

In October, speaking to the Associated Press, Rodríguez Parilla condemned Rubio, claiming that the U.S. presence in the Caribbean is the result of an alleged “personal agenda” by Rubio. According to the Cuban official, Rubio is allegedly “promoting policies that do not align with the so-called peace mandate” of President Donald Trump.

“The current secretary of state was not born in Cuba, has never been to Cuba, and knows nothing about Cuba,” Rodríguez Parilla said in the interview. “But he has a very personal and corrupt agenda that he is pursuing, which seems to be sacrificing the national interests of the United States in order to advance this very extremist approach.”

Secretary Rubio is Cuban-American and was raised in the Cuban exile community, which the Castro regime regularly disparages as an illegitimate and “mafia” entity.

In October, the Department of State held a social media campaign countering the Castro regime’s decades-long claims that the U.S. “embargo” is the cause for the precarious, near-collapsed state of Cuba when, in reality, it is the result of over six decades of disastrous communist policies. The Department of State launched the social media campaign in the days leading to 2025’s yearly U.N. resolution demanding an end to the “embargo.”

While the United States and Israel have historically voted against the yearly “embargo” U.N. resolutions, this year’s resolution notably saw Israel, Argentina, Hungary, Paraguay, North Macedonia, and Ukraine join the United States in voting against the resolution.

Christian K. Caruzo is a Venezuelan writer and documents life under socialism. You can follow him on Twitter here.