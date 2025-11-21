Trump Signs Order to Remove Tariffs from Brazilian Beef, Coffee, and Other Commodities

President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order removing tariffs on Brazilian coffee, beef, and other agricultural products entering the U.S.

The executive order removes the 40 percent tariff imposed on a series of Brazilian goods. The tariffs were originally imposed in late July through an executive order declaring Brazil as a “national security threat” to the United States.

At the time, Trump cited the numerous persecution actions against former President Jair Bolsonaro and other Brazilian conservative voices, as well as the censorship of U.S. companies ordered by top court Justice Alexandre de Moraes as reasons for the tariff.

De Moraes, who is essentially the most powerful judge in Brazil, was targeted with human rights sanctions under the Global Magnitsky Act in response to his extensive list of persecution and censorship actions.

Trump explained in Thursday’s executive order he held a phone conversation with radical leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on October 6, during which both heads of state agreed to begin talks pertaining to address the concerns detailed by Trump’s July executive order on Brazil.

“These negotiations are ongoing,” Trump said, and added that he has received additional information and recommendations from various officials monitoring the circumstances of the July order.

After considering the information, Trump further explained that it is necessary to modify the scope of the items subjected to tariffs. The new modification affects Brazilian imports entering the U.S. on or after November 13 — the date when Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira in Washington.

“In my judgment, these modifications are necessary and appropriate to deal with the national emergency declared in Executive Order 14323,” Trump stressed.

Trump attached an updated version of the original July executive order’s annex, detailing the Brazilian imports subjected to the new tariff modifications.

Brazilian President Lula celebrated Trump’s executive order through a video posted on his social media accounts on Thursday night next to his Vice President and Finance Minister. Lula described Trump’s decision as “a step in the right direction,” but asserted “we need to go even further.”

“The removal of the 40 percent tariff imposed by the US government on various Brazilian agricultural products is a victory for dialogue, diplomacy, and common sense,” Lula’s message read. “The frank dialogue I had with President Trump and the work of our negotiating teams, formed by Vice President Geraldo Alckmin and Ministers Fernando Haddad and Mauro Vieira on the Brazilian side, enabled important advances.”

“This was a step in the right direction, but we need to go even further,” he continued. “We will continue this dialogue with President Trump, guided by our sovereignty and the interests of Brazilian workers, agriculture, and industry.”