Rixi Moncada, candidate of Honduras’ ruling Libre socialist party, on Sunday called for protests against its yet-to-be defined results and accused President Donald Trump of allegedly “coercing” in the nation’s recent election.

Moncada, speaking on behalf of the ruling socialist party, called for the “annulment” of the presidential elections amid what she claimed, is an “electoral coup” in Honduras and alleged acts of “electoral terrorism.” Preliminary results indicate that Moncada lost the election.

“Libre does not recognize the elections held under the interference and coercion of Donald Trump and the allied oligarchy that attacked the people with an electoral coup,” Moncada said at Sunday night’s press conference, reading from an official party statement in which Libre denounced Trump’s “foreign interference.”

For the past week Honduras has been under a tense electoral uncertainty after the November 30 presidential election. At press time, Honduras’ National Electoral Council (CNE) has not finished counting all the votes. The electoral authority has attributed the delays to “technical problems” allegedly experienced by a service provider hired for the vote tally transmission platform.

The most-recent preliminary results reported by local outlets over the weekend indicate that, as of Sunday night, conservative politician and Trump-backed candidate Nasry Asfura is winning the race by a razor-thin 0.7 percent margin against Liberal Party candidate and former vice president Salvador Nasralla.

Rixi Moncada, who represented the current socialist government of President Xiomara Castro, remains in third place, with less than 20 percent of the votes — essentially leaving her out of a path towards victory, regardless of whether Asfura or Nasralla end up winning the election.

Throughout the past week, Moncada levied accusations of “electoral fraud and interference” against President Trump over his endorsement of Asfura and Trump’s condemnation of the socialist candidate’s public admiration of Cuban late communist dictator Fidel Castro.

According to the Honduran newspaper El Heraldo, Moncada reiterated her accusations against Trump and rejected what she described as the “imperial narrative of communism” which, she claimed, was used as an “attack” against her.

The socialist candidate announced that the Libre party disavows any public official who “places themselves at the disposal of and announces cooperation in the government transition with the enemies of the people, the perpetrators of this ongoing electoral coup.”

“No one here is giving up, no to the electoral coup, no to interference,” Moncada concluded, calling for protests, demonstrations, and sit-ins against the results on Saturday, December 13, to defend “national dignity.”

On Thursday, Liberal Party candidate Nasralla claimed to Reuters that President Trump “damaged” his chances of winning the election due to his alleged “last-minute interference.” Nasralla asserted that Trump’s endorsement “flipped” the race in favor of the conservative candidate.

In addition to condemning Moncada’s admiration of Fidel Castro, President Trump branded Nasralla as a “borderline communist.” Nasralla served as vice president for current President Xiomara Castro (no relation to the Cuban dictator). Nasralla described himself as “center-right” during his interview with Reuters.