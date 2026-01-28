Colombia’s Gustavo Petro Goes Off the Rails: ‘Jesus Made Love,’ ‘I Am Unforgettable in Bed’

Far-left President of Colombia Gustavo Petro took the opportunity of celebrating the reopening of a hospital in Bogotá to tell his audience he “does very good things in bed” — “unforgettable, a beast” — and that he personally thinks Jesus Christ engaged in sexual relations.

Petro — notorious for his extensive, ever-growing list of outrageous scandals — delivered his trainwreck speech a week before he is slated to meet with President Donald Trump at the White House.

During the address, Petro pivoted towards referring to his upcoming meeting with Trump — in addition to delivering remarks on a wide array of subjects, such as his intimacy and tactics to “win over women,” the “kidnapping” of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro by the United States, and comparing Trump to Maduro because they both “love oil,” among other subjects unrelated to the hospital’s reopening.

Petro also claimed that Jesus Christ “made love, perhaps with” Mary Magdalene “because a man like that without love could not exist.”

The Colombian president is expected to meet with President Trump on February 3. Petro, who had his U.S. visa revoked last year after he incited the U.S. military to disobey Trump as their commander-in-chief, reportedly received a special five-day-only U.S. visa that will permit him entry into America for his meeting with Trump. The upcoming encounter, according to Petro, will be “crucial” for him and for “the life of humanity.”

Petro, during the speech, told his listeners that he will ask Trump — a known teetotaler — if he wants to drink “wine or whiskey.” The Colombian president prefaced his remarks by claiming that he cannot drink much alcohol after Cuban doctors removed something from his esophagus “that they said was cancer.” On April 2020, Petro said that doctors in Havana diagnosed him with esophageal cancer and he underwent a surgical procedure.

“And they scraped it all out, which is why I can’t drink even one whiskey, not even one, not one. You have to dilute the alcohol,” Petro said. “I hardly drink, I don’t know what I’m going to do with Trump, but I’ll put up with it. I’ll put up with it.”

“I’m going to tell Trump, ‘wine or whiskey?’ That’s where everything will be revealed because we are from different civilizations. And we have to be aware, the ladies who name their children Brian or John or Kevin. Little sisters, we are from another civilization,” he continued.

Petro later touched upon his view of personal relationships, references to romantic conquests, and mentions of his private life but emphasized that he would not ask President Trump about his personal intimacy during his upcoming meeting. Petro, however, stressed that he is “unforgettable” in bed.

“I don’t care what Mr. Donald Trump did in bed. Nor will I ask him. No gossipy journalist should care what I do in bed. I do very good things and I think. And I think. And no one will forget me because I will be unforgettable. Someone will tell. I’m not telling,” Petro reportedly said.

“I don’t talk about it because power cannot be brought into the bedroom, because freedom in the world would die immediately, and we would automatically become slaves again. And that won’t happen with me,” he continued.

Petro then reportedly continued by sharing his “tactic” to win over women, which, he detailed, states that intelligent men tend to be more appreciated by women, regardless of their physical appearance.

“Intelligent men are always loved by women, regardless of their physique. And that’s what the muscle-bound, brainless beasts have forgotten, that a skinny guy will always beat them, because he’s smart and knows how to dance. And we Colombians know how to win women over: by dancing and talking,” Petro said.

“What will remain is that European women are not so pretty. So, European women do take Colombian men, but Colombian men never do, they return to their Latin women, who are much more beautiful, and the world knows it, but I don’t get involved in those problems,” he continued.

Petro, still speaking on the subject of love, claimed that he believed Jesus Christ “made love” to Mary Magdalene — a blasphemous claim that has no basis in the Bible, in history, or anywhere in the Christian faith.

“I believe that Jesus made love, yes. Perhaps with Mary Magdalene, because a man like that could not exist without love. And the woman supported him until the very end,” Petro said. “And he did not die like [Venezuelan founding Father Simón] Bolívar, he died surrounded by the women who loved him. And there were many of them.”

Speaking on the subject of the United States’ capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro, Petro condemned the January 3 U.S. law enforcement operation that led to the arrest of the now-deposed dictator and his wife Cilia Flores. Petro called upon the U.S. to “return” Maduro to Venezuela so that he can be “tried” at a Venezuelan court and not at an American one. Both Maduro and Flores are presently detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, awaiting trial on multiple narco-terrorism charges.

“They have to return him and have him tried by a Venezuelan court, not a U.S. court. And why? Because Latin American civilization is different from Anglo-Saxon European civilization. Even though we also come from Europe,” Petro argued.

The Colombian president also called upon Colombian nationals presently living in the United States, Chile, and Argentina to return home under grounds that they are allegedly treated like “slaves” in those countries and are persecuted “like dogs chased through the streets.”

“I ask all Colombians to return immediately from Chile, Argentina, and the United States because they will treat you like slaves and like dogs chased through the streets,” Petro said.

“And you have no business being there, because today the Colombian peso is the most valued currency in the world, above the dollar,” he claimed.

