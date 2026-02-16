El Salvador Seizes 6.6 Tons of Cocaine, Largest Drug Bust in Country’s History

El Salvador’s navy seized 6.6 tons of cocaine from an African-flagged drug-trafficking vessel, President Nayib Bukele announced on Sunday.

Bukele made the announcement in a Sunday evening social media post where he detailed that the operation marked the largest drug seizure in the Central American country’s history. Bukele explained that the Salvadoran Navy seized a Tanzania-flagged multipurpose support ship identified as the “FMS EAGLE” 380 nautical moles off the Salvadoran coast.

Officials boarded the vessel and found 330 packages equivalent to 6.6 tons of cocaine hidden inside ballast on secret compartments. An inspection from Navy divers successfully confirmed the concealed drugs and proceeded with the seizure. Bukele estimated the seized cocaine cargo’s value at $165 million.

“Another major blow to drug trafficking,” Bukele wrote. “By the way, thanks for the new boat.”

Sunday’s announcement comes amid intensified efforts from Salvadoran authorities in the fight against drug trafficking and a reinforced coastal vigilance amid increased instances of maritime drug trafficking in the nation. Salvadoran Security Minister Gustavo Villatoro announced in early February that El Salvador had so far seized 2.815 tons of cocaine during the first weeks of 2026, at a total value of over $70 million.

According to Salvadoran authorities, more than 25 tons of drugs were seized in the country during 2025, with an estimated value of $618.7 million. In 2024, authorities seized more than more than 17.2 tons of drugs valued at $422.7 million. Most of the drug-busting operations during both years took place in the Pacific, with cocaine representing the majority of the drug seized. Marijuana, crack, and methamphetamines seizures also increased during both years according to the nation’s authorities.

At the time, Villatoro revealed that one of the largest drug seizures this year so far had taken place south of Toluca Beach, in the La Libertad department, where police officials from El Salvador’s National Civil Police (PNC) intercepted a boat carrying 398 kilograms of cocaine worth more than $10 million. The operation resulted with the capture of a Salvadoran citizen and a Guatemalan-Mexican dual national.

In January, Salvadoran law enforcement officials destroyed 5,800.9 grams of marijuana, 1,260.15 grams of cocaine, and 36,821 grams of methamphetamine that had been seized across 33 different security operations.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during his late January hearing before the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, mentioned El Salvador as one of the Latin American countries actively collaborating with he United States in critical national security subjects such as security, drug trafficking, and immigration.

“President Nayib Bukele is committed to the fight against drug trafficking, and we are allies with the U.S. in the hemisphere,” Salvadoran Ambassador to the U.S. Milena Mayorga said in January.

In December, the U.S. government transferred $500,000 worth of specialized equipment to El Salvador’s PNC to help bolster the country’s drug and crime-fighting capabilities. The U.S. embassy in El Salvador detailed at the time that the equipment transfer included two inflatable boats, two outboard motors, three pickup trucks, and three TruNarc devices for quickly identifying substances suspected of being narcotics.

“This transfer reaffirms the United States’ enduring commitment to the security and prosperity of El Salvador, as well as to regional stability through collaborative efforts against transnational crime,” the U.S. embassy’s statement read.

“I would like to especially congratulate the [PNC’s Coastal] STORM unit for its recent successes on the Salvadoran coast. Its results reflect its commitment and capability, and the strength of cooperation between our nations. Together, we are building a wall against transnational crime that benefits the entire region,” U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Naomi Fellows said at the time.

Christian K. Caruzo is a Venezuelan writer and documents life under socialism. You can follow him on Twitter here