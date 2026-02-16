Top Mexican Official Fears ‘Racist’ U.S. Official Could Deny Him Entry After Being Named in Peter Schweizer’s ‘The Invisible Coup’

Alejandro Robles Gómez, Secretary for Mexicans Living Abroad for the ruling leftist Morena Party, lamented in an interview on Sunday that he fears that his comments against “Americanized” Mexicans highlighted in Peter Schweizer’s blockbuster exposé The Invisible Coup may result in him not being allowed into the United States.

The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon, by Breitbart News Senior Contributor Schweizer, details how hostile foreign governments systematically use the chaos of mass migration to harm the United States. The Mexican government under Marxist President Claudia Sheinbaum is heavily featured in the book due to its open support of mass migration, agitation in favor of potentially violent protests against immigration enforcement in America, and, among other issues, officials such as Robles disparaging Mexicans and Mexican Americans who assimilate into American culture.

The Invisible Coup has obtained the top spot on the New York Times bestseller list for three weeks straight, prompting repeated negative responses to the book by the Mexican government, including Sheinbaum personally.

Robles Gómez, the secretary for Mexicans abroad, discussed the book extensively in an interview published on Sunday by the Mexico Solidarity Project, a socialist propaganda outlet identifying itself as working for “solidarity and internationalism and a recognition of the great advances and potential of the Morena governments.” Robles lamented that Schweizer documented comments he made in public interviews, suggesting that, thanks to the book, a “racist agent” could deny him entry into America.

“We all fear the immigration interview when we enter the US,” Robles claimed. “I could be in front of a racist agent, complete with these prejudices, and if they googled me and found the Schweizer accusations against me, they could deny me entrance or maybe confiscate my visa.”

“Not being able to travel to the US will definitely make it harder for me to do my job,” he continued. “The US has many Morena chapters, and Schweizer mentions this too. They also will be more at risk of an ICE raid if they have a meeting.”

Neither Robles nor other members of Morena have clarified exactly why a foreign political party requires the establishment of formal chapters within the borders of a foreign country. As the party secretary for Mexicans abroad, Robles is the tip of the spear of Morena’s foreign operations and has used this position to discourage Mexican-Americans from identifying with their American roots. In an interview in April with “The Revolution of Consciences,” a Morena propaganda show, Robles called Mexicans who did not feel antagonism towards the United States vendepatrias, a word commonly translated as “traitors” but literally meaning “nation-sellers.” Schweizer translated the content of that interview in The Invisible Coup, highlighting it as evidence of the Sheinbaum government agitating within American borders.

“There is a part [of the Mexican-American population] that is, well, it Americanized,” Robles stated at the time. “I won’t justify it, but there can be cases… ‘I’m not going to be Juan Rodríguez, I’m going to be John Smith.'”

Robles also claimed that some Mexicans in Mexico also felt warmly towards America, which he described as a preference “to be an imperialist colony,” adding, “Claudia [Sheinbaum] calls them vendepatrias.”

“They are not in agreement with being Mexican, they always prefer to be an imperialist colony, being part of the United States, it is part of the conservative thinking,” he claimed.

In his interview with the Mexico Solidarity Project, Robles falsely disparages Schweizer as a promoter of a “white supremacist” agenda and claims that the author’s objection to Robles’s insults against Mexican Americans is that the comments acknowledged the existence of Mexican Americans – a claim completely unsupported by the text of The Invisible Coup.

“Among other accusations, he quotes from remarks I made at the People’s Forum in New York City in 2025. He didn’t like it when I said many Mexicans have been ‘Americanized,'” Robles claimed.

“He doesn’t consider any of us to be ‘real Americans,'” the Mexican official added.

Robles also claimed that Schweizer misused the word “militants” to mean “people with revolutionary intentions” due to mistranslation. “In Spanish, a party ‘militant’ simply means someone active in a party,” he said.

In reality, according to the Spanish Royal Academy (RAE), the highest authority in the Spanish language, militante (“militant“) is defined as someone who engages in militancy, defined as “to have or concur in something – some reason or particular circumstance – that favors or supports a certain claim or determined project.” This definition coincides with the English-language definition of “militancy.”

Notably, asked if Morena tries “to push its own agenda by operating in the US,” Robles does not answer directly, instead complaining that another Mexican political party, the National Action Party (PAN), also agitates in the United States.

Schweizer’s The Invisible Coup is not exclusively about Mexico and includes chapters detailing operations by several other foreign governments, most notably China, to take advantage of mass migration into America and birthright citizenship. Schweizer has described in interviews, however, how Mexico’s proximity to America and massive diplomatic apparatus in America gives it an advantage in these operations.

“The Mexican government, this network of Mexican government officials who actually live inside the United States, even though they work for the Mexican government, they’re either advisors to the Foreign Ministry or some of them serve in the Mexican parliament or Senate,” Schweizer explained in an interview this month. “Others work for Mexican consulates. And as we saw in Los Angeles in 2025, some of the people fanning the flames of these protests, organizing them, spreading the word about them, are these Mexican government officials.”

Schweizer’s The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon debuted at #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and is available to purchase here.

