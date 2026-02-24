1,000 Tourists Got Stuck in Guadalajara Zoo During Mexico Cartel Terror Spree

The wave of intense violence unleashed by Cartel Jalisco New Generation (CJNG) following their death of its leader, Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes, left over a thousand tourists stranded at the Guadalajara City Zoo in the state of Jalisco this weekend, local outlets reported.

Mexican authorities confirmed on Sunday that a law enforcement operation resulted in the death of Oseguera Cervantes — a man long wanted by U.S. authorities on multiple drug-trafficking charges. Breitbart News reported on Sunday that the Mexican Army received special training from U.S. Navy Seals shortly before the operation.

CJNG, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGT), responded to the death of its leader by carrying out a wave of terrorist attacks in at least 18 Mexican states, leaving 25 Mexican National Guards, one prison guard, and a civilian woman dead according to information from the Mexican government.

The Mexican newspaper El Financiero reported on Monday that CJNG’s wave of terrorist violence forcefully left 1,080 tourists stranded at the Guadalajara Zoo. The stranded visitors reportedly came from other states neighboring Jalisco and had arrived on Sunday morning before the violent acts broke out. The visitors were unable to return to their places of origin due to the “narco-blockade” roadblocks that CJNG deployed across the city and were reportedly placed under law enforcement protection at the zoo.

“We have 1,080 people of all ages, from babies to seniors, sheltered at the Guadalajara Zoo. They are people from other states neighboring Jalisco, mainly Colima, Guanajuato, Nayarit, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, and Michoacán. They traditionally visit the zoo on weekends,” Guadalajara Zoo director Luis Soto said.

Soto reportedly explained that the zoo had received instructions to close the facility and avoid mass events, but that the visitors were already inside the zoo by the time he received the orders, prompting the zoo to allow them to stay inside. The director further explained that the zoo considered it the safest option over carrying out the corresponding evacuation proceedings as the visitors had nowhere else to go and “the situation of the streets was uncertain.”

According to El Financiero, the stranded visitors remained inside 21 buses, four private vehicles, and five vans at the zoo’s parking lot and were provided with blankets, water, and other supplies by the Red Cross and local authorities and municipal medical services.

The Guadalajara government stated on Monday that it had delivered food and basic necessities such as diapers, cans of milk and formula, boxes of wet wipes, and blankets to the children and adults who spent the night at the zoo’s parking lot.

“Around 8:30 in the morning, some of these tourists began to leave to return to their cities of origin. At this moment, the state police are coordinating the caravans that will be accompanying the approximately 500 people who remain at the zoo so that they can return by road to their cities of origin,” Soto reportedly informed on Monday. “There was no panic or anything like that, although, of course, everyone was nervous; we did not have any significant incidents.”

The Mexican outlet El Congresista reported on Tuesday morning that the Jalisco government has begun to restore productive activities and mobility in the state following Sunday’s wave of cartel violence. According to the outlet, the reactivation of services, transportation, and operations at the Guadalajara International Airport are priorities for the local government, who assured that fuel supplies and other services are “guaranteed.”

In a video published on social media on Monday, Governor of Jalisco Pablo Lemus Navarro said that classes at all educational levels will resume on Jalisco on Wednesday, February 25, and added that authorities agreed with business organizations to resume economic activities on Tuesday.

“It is important to note that we have no reports of new incidents and that we continue to clear all roads in Jalisco, removing damaged vehicles,” Navarro said.

“In Puerto Vallarta, we have deployed sufficient personnel to ensure that public transportation services, food supplies, and services for the hotel zone and the general population are resumed,” he continued. “We continue to work to bring this important port back to normal as soon as possible.”

According to information from the Mexican Foreign Secretary, no foreign national was affected during CJNG’s violent terror wave. The Foreign Secretary noted that it remains alert to any reports or requests for support that may be required.

Christian K. Caruzo is a Venezuelan writer and documents life under socialism. You can follow him on Twitter here