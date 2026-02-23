Mexico Confirms 25 National Guardsmen Killed in Cartel’s Terror Response to El Mencho’s Death

The Government of Mexico confirmed that 25 Mexican National Guardsmen, one prison guard, and an innocent woman died in a series of terror-style attacks that were a direct response to the killing of Ruben Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes, the leader of the terrorist organization Cartel Jalisco New Generation.

As Breitbart Texas reported, the much-feared terrorist leader died on Sunday after a high-stakes raid by special forces soldiers from Mexico’s Army. In that raid, cartel gunmen deployed Russian RPGs and used high-powered weapons in an attempt to prevent the capture of their leader. The leader and two others, including his son-in-law, died while being airlifted to a local hospital after being wounded in the confrontation.

Soon after the operation, CJNG forces began carrying out terror-style attacks in at least 18 states throughout Mexico. The attacks included shootings, carjackings, setting up blockades, and setting buildings and convenience stores on fire. Mexican authorities confirmed that, in addition to the 25 National Guardsmen dying in those attacks, 40 cartel gunmen died, as well as a prison guard and an innocent woman. Authorities also made 70 arrests during the day.

By Monday morning, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that her forces had cleared all blockades and that life could return to normal.

In that same news conference, Mexico’s Secretary of Defense General Ricardo Trevilla Trejo spoke about the operation where Mexican soldiers fought El Mencho’s forces. During the news conference, Trevilla Trejo appeared to choke back tears when he talked about the 25 National Guardsmen who died in the attack. Breitbart Texas has previously reported on a close friendship between Trevilla Trejo and El Mencho, who met when the military official served as a regional head of the Mexican Army in Michoacan.

Also during the news conference, Mexico’s top security official Omar Garcia Harfuch revealed that the operation against El Mencho was based on intelligence that included tracking down the cartel boss’s mistress in an attempt to locate him.

