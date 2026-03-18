Cuba’s Puppet President Miguel Díaz-Canel Vows ‘Unbreakable Resistance’ in Anti-Trump Rant

Miguel Díaz-Canel, the communist figurehead “president” of Cuba, on Tuesday threatened that any “external aggressor” to the Cuban regime will be met with an “unbreakable resistance” after President Donald Trump said “we’ll be doing something with Cuba very soon.”

For over six decades, the disastrous communist policies of the Castro regime have forced Cubans to live through inhumane conditions of abject misery. The situation in Cuba has dramatically worsened in recent weeks after the rogue communists abruptly lost access to the virtually free oil it had been receiving for decades from the Venezuelan socialist regime following the United States’ arrest of dictator Nicolás Maduro on January 3, 2026.

The developing situation — further exacerbated by an increase in power blackouts and widespread shortages of food and other supplies — has led to a surge in daily anti-communists protests across several Cuban provinces in recent days. In one of the more dramatic displays, a group of protesters set fire to the local headquarters of the Cuban Communist Party in in Morón, Ciego de Ávila, on Saturday.

On Monday, Cuba’s derelict and barely functional power grid collapsed yet again, leading to another nationwide blackout that, at press time, has not been fully resolved.

In a brief statement published by the Cuban regime outlet Cubadebate on Tuesday, Díaz-Canel claimed that the United States allegedly threatens Cuba “almost daily with overthrowing the constitutional order by force” and intends to take over the country under the “pretext” of what he described as Cuba’s “weakened economy.”

“They [the United States] claim and announce plans to take over the country, its resources, its property, and even the very economy they seek to strangle in order to force us to surrender,” the statement read in part.

He did not attribute any responsibility for Cuba’s precarious — and decades-old — situation to the disastrous communist policies of the Castro regime but, instead, claimed that the United States has “attacked” and sought to “isolate” Cuba, referencing the U.S. “embargo” on the rogue communist regime.

“This is the only way to explain the fierce economic war being waged as collective punishment against the entire people,” Díaz-Canel wrote. “Faced with the worst-case scenario, Cuba is guided by one certainty: any external aggressor will face unbreakable resistance.”

The figurehead “president” also published a copy of his statement on social media.

Díaz-Canel published the message after President Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday that Cuba is in “very bad shape.” Trump, after pointing out that Cuba is talking to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, added, “we’ll be doing something with Cuba very soon.”

On Monday, Trump told reporters that he believes he will be having the “honor of taking Cuba.”

“Whether I free it, take it — think I could do anything I want with it, you want to know the truth. They’re a very weakened nation right now,” Trump said.

Last week, Díaz-Canel admitted that Cuban regime officials have engaged in talks with U.S. government officials — ending weeks of speculation after President Trump first revealed to reporters in late February that Cuba had been talking to the United States. Days after Díaz-Canel’s announcement, the Castro regime announced that it would lift restrictions imposed on exiled Cubans living abroad, allowing them to “invest” in Cuba’s communist-ruined economy in an apparent desperate effort. The cash-starved regime has seen its main revenue streams such as tourism, remittances, and the Cuban slave doctors program significantly diminished by the regional efforts of the Trump administration.

Speaking to reporters alongside President Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance on Tuesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Cuba has to change dramatically since it has an economy that does not work and a political and governmental system that cannot fix it. Rubio said that the recently announced measures are not enough to fix Cuba’s ruined economy, “so they’ve got some big decisions to make over there.”

“That revolution, it’s not even a revolution, that thing they have, has survived on subsidies from the Soviet Union and now from Venezuela. They don’t get subsidies anymore, so they’re in a lot of trouble,” Sec. Rubio told reporters.

“And the people in charge, they don’t know how to fix it. So they have to get new people in charge,” he continued.

Christian K. Caruzo is a Venezuelan writer and documents life under socialism. You can follow him on Twitter here.