Richmond Approves ‘Black Lives Matter’ Mural Near Virginia State Capitol

Officials in Richmond, Virginia, have approved a proposal for a 200-foot mural bearing the phrase “Black Lives Matter” to be painted near the state’s capitol building.

The Richmond Planning Commission approved the proposal by a unanimous vote on Monday, WSLS reported.

The mural is set to be painted in large, yellow letters along a street downtown leading to the entrance of Virginia’s state capitol square.

It is a privately-funded project led by two local artists known for other murals in the city, and its location was proposed by Venture Richmond, a nonprofit led by community and business leaders.

Venture Richmond Deputy Executive Director Anedra Bourne said the location is significant because of its distance to City Hall and the state capitol.

Richmond’s Department of Public Works still needs to secure a permit for the mural, according to the city’s public art coordinator.

Similar murals were created on prominent streets in New York City; Washington, DC; Charlotte; Minneapolis; and San Francisco following recent nationwide protests against racial inequality.

Work on the project is slated to begin within the next month.