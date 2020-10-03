Dozens of Maine Residents Rally to Support Trump, Law Enforcement

Trump, Police Support In Maine
Katherine Rodriguez

Dozens of supporters of President Donald Trump gathered on the steps of Portland City Hall in Portland, Maine, to support Trump and local law enforcement.

“We’re peaceful, we have children over there, this is just to say we support Trump, and we support police departments. Someone’s gotta say it, because they’re not saying it across the United States,” Glen Cogswell, rally organizer, told WCSH.

Cogswell said he and other community organizers have been in contact with Portland city officials and the Portland Police Department to give them details about where and when it would take place.

“And letting them know that we’re here for peace, and for Trump,” Cogswell added.

WCSH said that their reporters interviewed some of the demonstrators at the rally about Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis.

“I was really upset about that, but he’ll pull through, he’ll pull through,” another event organizer, Michael O’Neal, said. “99 percent of the people do pull through with this virus.”

Trump tweeted shortly before 1:00 a.m. on Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Friday evening, Trump was flown to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he is expected to remain for at least several days. The White House press secretary said he was flown there for treatment “out of an abundance of caution.”

