Watch: Security Barriers Installed at White House, Federal Buildings in Anticipation of Election Unrest

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 02: Workmen install a metal fence at an entrance to the White House in anticipation of unrest related to the presidential election on November 2, 2020 in Washington DC. Preparations continue throughout Washington D.C ahead of the November 3 U.S presidential election with many business owners …
Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images
Ildefonso Ortiz

Work crews started the installation of security barriers around the White House, federal buildings, and other main streets in anticipation of civil unrest during the upcoming election night.

On election eve, people spotted work crews around Washington, D.C., setting up various barriers anticipating possible violent protests over electoral results.

Several businesses in the downtown area of the nation’s capital also prepared for violent protests and looting by boarding up their stores.

In the days leading to the election, Washington DC and several other cities such as Portland and Philadelphia have been scenarios of violent protests and looting by the various left of center groups such as Black Lives Matters and the extremists from Antifa.

Breitbart News has reported widely on the preparations by businesses around the nation, as well as in some cities where rampant looting has been reported during BLM and Antifa protests. What started in Washington, D.C. with the boarding up of businesses located near the White House soon took off to other major cities across the nation.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.