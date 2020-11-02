Watch: Security Barriers Installed at White House, Federal Buildings in Anticipation of Election Unrest

Work crews started the installation of security barriers around the White House, federal buildings, and other main streets in anticipation of civil unrest during the upcoming election night.

Washington DC: City workers are installing the same type of fencing seen around Federal buildings in Portland. This fencing is being installed around the treasury department & White House, just ahead of the presidential election. pic.twitter.com/vv220tOWet — Tomas Morales (@TomasMorales_iv) November 2, 2020

On election eve, people spotted work crews around Washington, D.C., setting up various barriers anticipating possible violent protests over electoral results.

HAPPENING NOW: Feds install “non-scalable” fencing around the White House complex in prep for Election Day unrest. #WashingtonDC (via @rawsmedia) pic.twitter.com/o8xcxwvSjI — SV News (@SVNewsAlerts) November 2, 2020

Current scene at the White House as feds install “non-scalable” fencing around the WH complex ahead of tomorrow’s presidential election. #WashingtonDC (via @rawsmedia) pic.twitter.com/UBmyUIfXPb — SV News (@SVNewsAlerts) November 3, 2020

Several businesses in the downtown area of the nation’s capital also prepared for violent protests and looting by boarding up their stores.

Businesses prepare for protest + unrest expected after the election in downtown #WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/OzVKIO2LgB — Ellen C. Brabo (@ellenbrabo) November 3, 2020

In the days leading to the election, Washington DC and several other cities such as Portland and Philadelphia have been scenarios of violent protests and looting by the various left of center groups such as Black Lives Matters and the extremists from Antifa.

Breitbart News has reported widely on the preparations by businesses around the nation, as well as in some cities where rampant looting has been reported during BLM and Antifa protests. What started in Washington, D.C. with the boarding up of businesses located near the White House soon took off to other major cities across the nation.

