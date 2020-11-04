Watch: Leftists Burn U.S. Flags During Election Night Protests

Leftist protesters in Washington, D.C., and Portland, Oregon, burned U.S. flags during election night protests.
In Portland, protesters yelled “Black Lives Matter” and “F*ck Ted Wheeler” while burning a flag on the street,” The Oregonian’s Maxin Bernstein tweeted.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler narrowly won re-election Tuesday night. The incumbent mayor defeated the self-proclaimed Antifa-supporting candidate Sarah Iannarone and community activist write-in candidate Teresa Raiford.
In Washington, D.C., protesters ignited an American flag on a street just blocks away from the White House, journalist Brendan Gutenschwager tweeted.
In addition to the flag burning, protesters set off fireworks as they marched away from the White House.
Chaos continued to break out as protesters attacked people in their march.
They also set fires in trashcans along the protest path.
