Watch: Leftists Burn U.S. Flags During Election Night Protests

Leftist protesters in Washington, D.C., and Portland, Oregon, burned U.S. flags during election night protests.

In Portland, protesters yelled “Black Lives Matter” and “F*ck Ted Wheeler” while burning a flag on the street,” The Oregonian’s Maxin Bernstein tweeted.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler narrowly won re-election Tuesday night. The incumbent mayor defeated the self-proclaimed Antifa-supporting candidate Sarah Iannarone and community activist write-in candidate Teresa Raiford.

In Washington, D.C., protesters ignited an American flag on a street just blocks away from the White House, journalist Brendan Gutenschwager tweeted.

American flag set on fire a few blocks from the White House here at the protests #DCprotests #washington #DC pic.twitter.com/WMSBXJvzbq — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 4, 2020

In addition to the flag burning, protesters set off fireworks as they marched away from the White House.

Protesters are marching away from the White House and through DC once again, setting off fireworks as they make their way through the streets on this Election Night #ElectionNight #DC #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/g6iVuJiMXF — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 4, 2020

Chaos continued to break out as protesters attacked people in their march.

They also set fires in trashcans along the protest path.

