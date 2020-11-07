WATCH: BLM Shouts ‘Burn it Down’ During DC March

During a protest march to Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C., BLM members shout “Burn it down.” Members wore all black and carried umbrellas for protection from police crowd dispersal munitions.

“Burn it down,” BLM members shouted as they marched through the streets of DC. The group headed to Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House late Saturday night, journalist Henry Rodgers tweeted.

Separate group has broken off screaming “burn it down”… Dressed in all black. Marching downtown DC. A lot of umbrellas as usual with no rain in forecast: pic.twitter.com/xBi6oMq0N0 — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) November 8, 2020

The standard refrain of “What do we want? Justice” was followed with calls to “Burn it down!”

“If we don’t get it — Burn it down,” they chanted.

Another journalist, Madison Muller, tweeted a video of BLM protesters chanting, “All cops are bastards” as they approached Black Lives Matter Plaza.

A group of protesters continuing to fight for racial justice is now approaching Black Lives Matter Plaza, where Biden supporters have been celebrating all day. #dcprotests pic.twitter.com/nUZ72yCvUO — Madison Muller (@g0ingmad) November 8, 2020

Another video from Jesse Franzblau reveals additional “Burn it down” chants from BLM protesters being followed by Metro DC police officers on bicycles.

