WATCH: BLM Shouts ‘Burn it Down’ During DC March

Black Lives Matter continue "Burn it Down" protests in Washington, D.C. on Saturday night. (Twitter Video Screenshot)
Twitter Video Screenshot
Bob Price

During a protest march to Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C., BLM members shout “Burn it down.”  Members wore all black and carried umbrellas for protection from police crowd dispersal munitions.

“Burn it down,” BLM members shouted as they marched through the streets of DC. The group headed to Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House late Saturday night, journalist Henry Rodgers tweeted.

The standard refrain of “What do we want? Justice” was followed with calls to “Burn it down!”

“If we don’t get it — Burn it down,” they chanted.

Another journalist, Madison Muller, tweeted a video of BLM protesters chanting, “All cops are bastards” as they approached Black Lives Matter Plaza.

Another video from Jesse Franzblau reveals additional “Burn it down” chants from BLM protesters being followed by Metro DC police officers on bicycles.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX, Parler @BobPrice, and Facebook.

 

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.