BLM Protester Surrenders to NYPD — Charged for Assault, Attempted Robbery

A Black Lives Matter protester surrendered to police in New York City following an alleged assault on a man walking a dog near their protest. The October 24 protest turned violent when the dog walker responded to their chants of “Whose streets? Our streets” with “everybody’s streets.”

Desmond Marrero, a 25-year-old Bronx resident, surrendered to NYPD officials at the 20th Precinct on Thursday. He faces charges of attempted robbery and assault, the New York Post reported.

The charges stem from a Black Lives Matter protest in New York City on October 24. The group marched down the street shouting, “Whose streets? Our streets.”

A man walking a dog took exception to the protest and answered their chant, saying “everybody’s streets,” police told the New York newspaper.

The protesters quickly surrounded the man and assaulted him. One of the protesters punched the 40-year-old victim in the head and pushed him to the ground, police said.

The report states two other protesters punched and stomped on the victim. Another person reportedly attempted to steal the victim’s phone.

The victim reportedly suffered minor injuries and did not require medical attention.

The New York Daily News reports the victim also picked up a traffic cone and used it as a megaphone to shout, “No Afro supremacy.”

The dog also sustained a minor injury to its paw, police reported.

The Daily News reports Marrero faces charges of aggravated harassment, assault, and attempted robbery.

Police are reportedly still searching for two additional suspects in the incident.

