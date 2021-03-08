Protests Underway amid Delay in Trial of Cop Accused of Killing George Floyd

Protesters took to the streets of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Monday despite a delay in the start of jury selection for the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin. The fired police officer is set to stand for the alleged murder of George Floyd last summer. Floyd’s death sparked a summer of protests and riots across the nation over the issue of police brutality.

The court preparing to hold a trial for Chauvin pushed back the start of jury selection for at least one day as prosecutors decide whether to revive a third-degree murder charge, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported on Monday. Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill stated he wants to wait on a ruling from the state’s Court of Appeals regarding the charge. The judge previously threw out that charge last fall.

While the court is on hold, protesters are not. Thousands of George Floyd-supporting protesters took to the streets of Minneapolis on Monday to make their voices heard.

CNN’s Omar Jimenez tweeted photos of the scene underway in downtown Minneapolis as thousands of protesters hit the streets.

A pre-trial hearing is underway in anticipation of this morning’s scheduled start of the trial of Derek Chauvin. These are the scenes outside in downtown Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/G4Pksed3FJ — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) March 8, 2021

Author Jack Posobiec also tweeted a video showing the live protest.

BREAKING: BLM Activists outside Minneapolis courthouse as George Floyd trial begins, slamming $1400 checks https://t.co/V7A9AnLN6b — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) March 8, 2021

