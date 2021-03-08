Protests Underway amid Delay in Trial of Cop Accused of Killing George Floyd

Hundreds of demonstrators march through Minneapolis following protests near the Hennepin County Government Center, Monday, March 8, 2021, in Minneapolis where the trial for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin began with jury selection. Chauvin is charged with murder in the death of George Floyd during an arrest last May …
AP Photo/Jim Mone
Bob Price

Protesters took to the streets of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Monday despite a delay in the start of jury selection for the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin. The fired police officer is set to stand for the alleged murder of George Floyd last summer. Floyd’s death sparked a summer of protests and riots across the nation over the issue of police brutality.

The court preparing to hold a trial for Chauvin pushed back the start of jury selection for at least one day as prosecutors decide whether to revive a third-degree murder charge, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported on Monday. Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill stated he wants to wait on a ruling from the state’s Court of Appeals regarding the charge. The judge previously threw out that charge last fall.

While the court is on hold, protesters are not. Thousands of George Floyd-supporting protesters took to the streets of Minneapolis on Monday to make their voices heard.

CNN’s Omar Jimenez tweeted photos of the scene underway in downtown Minneapolis as thousands of protesters hit the streets.

Author Jack Posobiec also tweeted a video showing the live protest.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

