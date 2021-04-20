Cities populated and governed by Democrats will continue to burn until Democrats and the media reverse course, until they stop making rioting socially acceptable and start, without any reservations, condemning it.

Who exactly does Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) think she’s hurting when she calls for violence in the event a jury verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial does not turn out the way she demands?

Who do House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, His Fraudulency Joe Biden, Whoopi Goldberg, CNNLOL’s Don Lemon, John Berman, and Briana Keiler think they’re hurting when they defend/excuse/refuse-to-condemn Waters’ call for violence?

Here’s what Waters said in the middle of a gang of protesters at what is now Ground Zero for these ongoing Black Lives Matter riots — Brooklyn Center, Minnesota:

We’ve got to not only stay in the street, but we’ve got to fight for justice. But I am very hopeful and I hope that we’re going to get a verdict that say guilty, guilty, guilty. I don’t know whether it’s in the first degree, but as far as I’m concerned, it’s first degree murder. We’ve got to stay on the street and we’ve got to get more active. We’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business.

“We’ve got to get more active.”

“We’ve got to get … more confrontational.”

“We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business.”

How do you get more active than riots, arson, and looting?

How do you get more confrontational than riots, arson, and looting?

How do you prove you mean business more than riots, arson, and looting?

And let’s not forget that former Minneapolis Police Office Derek Chauvin is not even charged with first-degree murder, so she is deliberately setting a standard impossible to achieve.

But take a good look at where this horrible woman is calling for behavior even more intense than riots, arson, and looting — yep, take a good look at where and what you will see is that she is not calling for violence in her neighborhood.

Same with the media and political monsters listed above who chose to defend/excuse/refuse-to-condemn Waters’ call for violence. Hey, it’s not my neighborhood that’s at risk of being razed, they’re all thinking to themselves.

So who is getting hurt in all these riots…?

DEMOCRATS LOL.

All this rioting, all this violence, all this mayhem, anarchy, and domestic terrorism is aimed at and focused on Deep Blue cities like Minneapolis, Chicago, Baltimore, Atlanta, St. Louis… You name it, it’s Democrats like Waters and her pathetic enablers furthering the destruction of the very cities in which their own ideological allies live and do business.

And now you know why I don’t give a shit about any of this…

Why should I?

Why should anyone who isn’t affected give a shit about any of this?

The people who live in these cities are getting exactly what they voted for. The Democrat mayors who are in charge of the city police force have all been voted into office, often by overwhelming numbers, by the citizens of those cities.

How is that my problem?

It’s not.

Then these morons blame us, blame Trump voters for their own problems, for problems in a city where Republicans are vastly outnumbered and have, for decades, zero say in governing these shitholes.

So this is what it’s all come to…

Democrats, the left-wing terrorists in Antifa and Black Lives Matter, and the corporate media are so feckless, so out of ideas, so weak and neutered, that the only power they have left is to destroy their own cities — while those of us who live in safe, clean, and racially-tolerant MAGA Land sit back and laugh.

And yes, I am laughing… laughing at the self-destructive impotence of a far left who actually believe they can hold all of America hostage by burning down their own neighborhoods.

Sorry, I will not be emotionally blackmailed by a self-destructive tantrum that has no effect whatsoever on my life.

There is simply no question whatsoever that Democrats and the corporate media want these cities to burn, and until they stop, these cities are going to burn.

Hey, enjoy your suicide, assholes; while the rest of us enjoy our summer…