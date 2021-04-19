CNN’s Berman: Republicans Criticizing Maxine Waters Is ‘the Pot Calling the Kettle Violent’

CNN anchor John Berman said Monday on “New Day” that Republicans criticizing Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) over her comments on getting “more confrontational” are “a case of the pot calling the kettle violent.”

Berman said, “This weekend Democratic Maxine Waters with asked what should happen if the jury does not deliver a guilty verdict in the case of Derek Chauvin. Her response?”

In a video, Waters said, “We’ve got to stay active, get more active, more confrontational, make sure that they know we mean business.”

Berman said, “She didn’t say what type of confrontation. Still, this is not the language that business owners in Minneapolis want to hear or people calling for calm, including the president or the family of George Floyd. All public schools in Minneapolis are going remote this week out of concern. They don’t want physical confrontation. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called it incitement of violence and said he will take action against Waters if Speaker Nancy Pelosi does not. This is how Republican Senator Ted Cruz chose to respond in a tweet. ‘Democrats actively encouraging riots and violence. They want to tear us apart.’ That’s Ted Cruz of the not accepting the election results before or after the insurrection, which might lead one to wonder if this a case of the pot calling the kettle violent. To jog your memory, Donald Trump pot.”

In a video, former President Donald Trump said, “Our country has had enough. We’ll not take it anymore, and that is what this is all about. You’ll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength, and you have to be strong.”

Berman said, “Mo Brooks pot.”

In a video, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) said, “Today is the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass.”

Berman said, “Rudy Giuliani Pot.”

In a video, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani said, “If we’re right, a lot of them will go to jail, so let’s have trial by combat.”

Berman said, “So I don’t recall the Republicans are encouraging violence tweet from Ted Cruz after that, there wasn’t one. And with heard on January 2nd from this pot.”

In a video, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said, “Just like the patriots gathered at Bunker Hill, just like the patriots gathered at Valley Forge, just like the patriots who forged this nation, the men and women gathered here and across the state of Georgia are fighting for the United States of America because we defend our Constitution as we defend our freedom, and we will not go quietly into the night.”

