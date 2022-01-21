GOP Rep. Steel: Most of the Victims of Pro-Criminal Policies in L.A. Are Non-White, We Need DOJ Involvement on Rail Theft

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Rep. Michelle Steel (R-CA) stated that the “pro-criminals” approach in cities like Los Angeles has mostly victimized non-white people and called on the federal government to combat rail theft in L.A.

Steel said, “Gov. Newsom admits that L.A. is like a third-world country. And you know what, who [is] to blame but his own liberal policies?”

She added, “I sent a letter out to Attorney General [Merrick] Garland with 17 other Congressmembers that every tool that he has he has to use to prosecute these organized crimes. And you know what, the big cities like Los Angeles [run] by Democrats, they’re not soft on crimes anymore. They are pro-criminals.”

Steel concluded, “[M]ost of the victims here are minorities and like me. And [the] elderly and mothers, they are very much scared to go shopping, go to work, and tak[e] their kids to school.”

