San Francisco’s New D.A. Brooke Jenkins: Critic of ‘Woke’ Idea that Policing Is Racist

San Francisco Mayor London Breed named Brooke Jenkins on Thursday as the new district attorney to replace ousted D.A. Chesa Boudin, who was recalled by voters a month before.

Jenkins was a critic of Boudin’s who quit his office to work for the recall effort. She is both black and Latina, and will be the city’s first Latina district attorney.

Earlier this year, she appeared on Real Time with Bill Maher on HBO, and criticized Boudin’s lenient policies as an “anchor” dragging down black and Latino communities. She also denounced the idea that sending criminals to prison is racist:

Jenkins stated, “I think we are in a culture now where radical extremism is what’s cool. And they have found it appropriate to demonize anyone who wants order in society, who wants to hold perpetrators of crime accountable in society. If you believe that murderers should go to prison, then somehow, you are a beacon of white supremacy or you’re a racist. And so, we’ve found it acceptable that if somebody disagrees with these radical beliefs, that they are the enemy of social justice.”

The San Francisco Chronicle reported: “Jenkins, who is Black and Latina, worked in the District Attorney’s Office for more than seven years, prosecuting misdemeanors, domestic violence, homicides and as the former lead hate crimes prosecutor. Before that, she worked in corporate law. She grew up in Union City and graduated from the University of Chicago Law School.”

Jenkins will have to run for election to the position in November.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.