The husband of a Tennessee police officer is sticking by his wife after she was fired for allegedly having sexual relations with at least six colleagues, according to a report.

The La Vergne Police Department made national headlines this past week after Officer Maegan Hall was fired for allegedly engaging in sexual relations with fellow officers, including while on duty and inside city-owned property, Breitbart News reported. The disgraced cop is also accused of sending nude photos and taking her top off at a ‘girls gone wild party’ at a sergeant’s house.

The sex scandal led to five officers, including Maegan Hall, being fired and three others suspended. The small Nashville-area police force was reduced by 12 percent after the department’s internal evaluation.

Despite the alleged infidelity, Coffee County deputy Jedidiah Hall, Maegan Hall’s husband, is sticking by his wife and is attempting to save the marriage, the Daily Mail reported.

“I don’t know how he’s doing it, he’s more of a man than I am, but he’s trying to salvage his marriage,” Jedidiah Hill’s boss, Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin, told the outlet. “I have offered and extended to him any resource that he needs. And all he says is, sheriff, I just want to work for the citizens of Coffee County and I love what I’m doing.”

“I don’t condone what went on at the La Vergne Police Department but he sure hasn’t broken any laws. He’s the victim here. There’s not a blemish on his record. He is doing a phenomenal, phenomenal job,” Patrin added.

One of the suspended officers, Patrick Magliocoo, told internal investigators that Maegan Hall would tell her colleagues she was in an open relationship. Still, Jedidiah Hall “really wasn’t on board,” the New York Post reported.

Furthermore, Magliocco also told investigators that there were concerns for Maegan Hall’s mental health, claiming that she had been drinking heavily and had pointed an empty gun to her head to hear the sound.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.